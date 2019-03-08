Tom Sharples gets track season off to a good start for Welwyn Wheelers

Welwyn Wheelers' Tom Sharples began the South East Omnium Series with an impressive second place at Herne Hill in round one. Archant

Tom Sharples opened up the track season with a strong performance at round one of the South East Omnium Series.

The Welwyn Wheeler was one of a number of youth riders from the club to take part and finished an impressive second in the 30-strong U16 group.

He won the two-lap time trial and sprint events and was third in the elimination race and second in the scratch race.

That final race had seen him open a gap, giving him the lead for six laps, before he was pegged back on the final lap.

Joe Kiely finished fourth with Euan Woodlife in sixth.

In the U16 girls' series Ellen Bennett, Ella Coleman and Iona Moir finished sixth, seventh and eighth respectively.

And Leon Atkins was third in the U12 omnium with Fin Woodliffe sixth

Round two will be promoted by the Wheelers at Gosling Sports Park on Saturday, April 27.

Welwyn are also hosting the Hilly 50km Time Trial from Codicote on Friday.