Tom Rutter up to sixth on all-time list after PB throw wins schools gold

Published: 9:47 AM July 23, 2021

Datchworth's Tom Rutter stands next to the scoreboard displaying his gold-medal winning throw at the English Schools Athletics Championship. - Credit: CAROLINE RUTTER

A young athlete from Datchworth is continuing to make great strides forward as he looks to take the javelin world by storm.

Tom Rutter has set many records on his journey through the age ranges and now 14, he is showing no signs of stopping.

He broke the Hertfordshire Schools Track & Field Championship record set in 1979 by a full 10 metres with a personal best of 59.57m, the performance also sending him to the English Schools Championships.

There his PB was again rewritten, a throw of 61.44m easily handing him gold and keeping him firmly ranked as number one in the country.

More impressively it also places him sixth on the all-time list for U15 British athletes.

Rutter spent a lot of the lockdown periods focusing on his strength and conditioning and as well as the work on his own discipline, the Hertford & Ware Combines athlete, who goes to Richard Hale School in Hertford, also helps coach the club's younger athletes and other would-be throwers.