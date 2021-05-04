Tom Lewis sees midway challenge slip away on PGA Tour at Palm Harbor
- Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA
Welwyn Garden City golfer Tom Lewis saw his challenge for the Valspar Championship disappear after a disappointing second half.
The 30-year-old was tied for sixth at the halfway point at Innisbrook's Copperhead course in Florida, just five shots off the lead, thanks to a bogey-free 65 in round two.
Starting on the back nine, Lewis began with a birdie and added two more at the 14th and 17th before coming home with three more birdies, including sinking a 26-foot putt on the seventh.
But he couldn't find that form over the final two rounds, hitting a three-over-par 74 and a 72, rounds that included 10 bogeys, to slip to 42nd with a tournament total of two under.
Sam Burns took his first win on the PGA Tour winning by three shots from USA compatriot Keegan Bradley.
England's Paul Casey finished with a 68 to jump 26 places to equal 21st on five under, level with fellow Britons Ian Poulter and Russell Knox.
Most Read
- 1 Resident fights to save ancient oak tree from destruction
- 2 Michael Portillo's Great British Railway Journeys on BBC Two visits Hertfordshire this week
- 3 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 4 Louis de Soissons gets green light for ‘ground-breaking’ £30 million automotive project
- 5 May Bank Holiday bin collection date changes in Welwyn Hatfield
- 6 This Girl Can returns to Welwyn Hatfield
- 7 Billy Joe Saunders says Canelo clash will be 'legacy defining'
- 8 Explore Welwyn Garden City with two new activity and orienteering maps
- 9 Drug trafficker guilty of 'cruel and tragic' Cameron Hill murder
- 10 Aircraft museum launches appeal to raise funds for new children's play area