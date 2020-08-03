Tom Lewis set for stardom after stunning challenge in the latest PGA Tour event

Tom Lewis produced a stunning final two rounds to finish second in Memphis. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Tom Lewis has set himself up as a future winner on the PGA Tour after a titanic tussle for the World Golf Championship St Jude Invitational title.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Welwyn Garden City star was at one stage tied at the top with four others, while another two sat one shot behind, in a dramatic final round.

He eventually had to settle for a tie for second, three shots behind winner Justin Thomas, but it was the way he inserted himself into the final battle that has golf fans suddenly searching for his name.

Lewis had started his weekend in Memphis with a three-over par 73, not helped by a double-bogey six, and there was another two-shots dropped on one hole in his second round, as he came in with a 70.

At that stage he was 14 shots behind leader Brendon Todd. However, things were about to change in dramatic fashion.

The 29-year-old hit 15 of the 18 greens in regulation, knocking in 10 birdies along the way, as he equalled the course record with a nine-under round of 61.

That pulled him to within six shots of the lead and when he hit four consecutive birdies in the opening six holes of his final round, he was suddenly within touching distance of the top spot.

He managed another two birdies but two dropped shots in the final six holes meant his challenge came up just short.

It was a charge that seemed to go unnoticed somewhat on the other side of the pond, with host broadcaster CBS focusing their attentions elsewhere, but fans from his WGC club were certainly behind him.

The Mannicotts club themselves had tweeted on Saturday: “What a round from Tom Lewis in the WGC Fedex St Jude Invitational. Looking forward to a great final round tomorrow.”

Lewis has now roared into the top 50 of the world ranking, climbing 21 places to 46th.

That could put him in line for a place in the US Masters, the Augusta event targeting a November date this year.

First up though is the prestigious PGA Championship which takes place at Harding Park in western San Francisco.

Brooks Koepka, who finished tied for second with Lewis in Memphis, has won the last two competitions while Thomas was the winner back in 2017.

Rory McIlroy was the victor of the 2014 edition.

All are involved in this year’s event as is Tiger Woods, Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson.

Joining Lewis in the English challenge are Justin Rose, Ian Poulter and Tommy Fleetwood.