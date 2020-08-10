Tom Lewis misses the cut at the PGA Championship after poor second round

Welwyn Garden City's Tom Lewis missed the cut at the PGA Championship in San Francisco. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA PA Wire/PA Images

A disastrous second round put pay to any hopes Tom Lewis have of a good placing in the PGA Championship.

The Welwyn Garden City Golf Club star had positioned himself beautifully on day one of this year’s first major championship, shooting a three-under-par 67 that left him just two shots off the lead.

Day two wasn’t so productive and after two bogeys on the front nine at the Harding Park course in San Francisco, his tournament unravelled.

There were three more bogeys and one double-bogey at the 16th which meant that despite one birdie, he finished the round three-over-par for the championship and two shots outside of the cut.

Lewis had climbed inside the world’s top 50 with his joint-second place at the WGC St Jude Invitational one week earlier but this result has dropped him back to 51st.

The tournament was won by Collin Morikawa who finished on 13-under, two shots ahead of overnight leader Dustin Johnson and Englishman Paul Casey.