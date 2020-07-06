Fuse lit as Welwyn Garden City’s Tom Lewis claims highest PGA Tour finish at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Welwyn Garden City's Tom Lewis recorded his highest PGA Tour finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Tom Lewis raced to his highest finish on the PGA Tour after a storming third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The Welwyn Garden City golfer carded a six-under-par round of 66 at the event in Detroit on his way to a 12th-place finish.

It left him tied with the likes of US Ryder Cup star Rickie Fowler on 14-under par, nine shots behind runaway winner Bryson DeChambeau.

The 29-year-old had started with a steady opening round of 68 that had him in 25th, three shots off the lead.

But while his second round wasn’t disastrous, carding only one bogey as opposed to the two the previous day, only one birdie meant he drifted away from the leading pack, seven shots behind midway leaders Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson.

It was still enough to beat the cut though, by just one shot, and round three saw him roar back into contention.

That was a slow burner mind you, Lewis hitting level par through the opening six holes after two birdies, two bogeys and two pars.

But from there he went on a run of seven birdies in nine holes to climb up to a tie for 19th. He even shared the clubhouse lead for a time.

He still needed to claw back eight shots on overnight leader Matthew Wolff but he started his final round well enough, beginning with birdies at the second and third.

Unfortunately they were followed by a six at the par-five fourth and a run of pars, ending a challenge for a top-10 place.

However, two birdies in the final two holes though thrust him back up the rankings for his final finish.

For DeChambeau it was his sixth PGA Tour title and was sealed by a nerve-holding final round of 65.

The American produced an explosive front nine before he stayed calm despite some tricky positions to finish strongly.

Wolff’s challenge unravelled quickly after he made a bogey at the first and followed it up with another four over the next nine holes.

Lewis’s fellow Englishman Danny Willett posted a final round of 66 to finish on 16-under, sharing fourth position alongside countryman Tyrrell Hatton.

The 32-year-old was only just inside the top 30 after round three, but a birdie on the last saw the former Masters champion conclude a good week of golf on a high.