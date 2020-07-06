Advanced search

Fuse lit as Welwyn Garden City’s Tom Lewis claims highest PGA Tour finish at Rocket Mortgage Classic

PUBLISHED: 12:24 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:11 06 July 2020

Welwyn Garden City's Tom Lewis recorded his highest PGA Tour finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Welwyn Garden City's Tom Lewis recorded his highest PGA Tour finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Tom Lewis raced to his highest finish on the PGA Tour after a storming third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The Welwyn Garden City golfer carded a six-under-par round of 66 at the event in Detroit on his way to a 12th-place finish.

It left him tied with the likes of US Ryder Cup star Rickie Fowler on 14-under par, nine shots behind runaway winner Bryson DeChambeau.

The 29-year-old had started with a steady opening round of 68 that had him in 25th, three shots off the lead.

But while his second round wasn’t disastrous, carding only one bogey as opposed to the two the previous day, only one birdie meant he drifted away from the leading pack, seven shots behind midway leaders Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson.

It was still enough to beat the cut though, by just one shot, and round three saw him roar back into contention.

That was a slow burner mind you, Lewis hitting level par through the opening six holes after two birdies, two bogeys and two pars.

But from there he went on a run of seven birdies in nine holes to climb up to a tie for 19th. He even shared the clubhouse lead for a time.

He still needed to claw back eight shots on overnight leader Matthew Wolff but he started his final round well enough, beginning with birdies at the second and third.

Unfortunately they were followed by a six at the par-five fourth and a run of pars, ending a challenge for a top-10 place.

However, two birdies in the final two holes though thrust him back up the rankings for his final finish.

For DeChambeau it was his sixth PGA Tour title and was sealed by a nerve-holding final round of 65.

The American produced an explosive front nine before he stayed calm despite some tricky positions to finish strongly.

Wolff’s challenge unravelled quickly after he made a bogey at the first and followed it up with another four over the next nine holes.

Lewis’s fellow Englishman Danny Willett posted a final round of 66 to finish on 16-under, sharing fourth position alongside countryman Tyrrell Hatton.

The 32-year-old was only just inside the top 30 after round three, but a birdie on the last saw the former Masters champion conclude a good week of golf on a high.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

NHS Birthday 2020: Crowds watch Spitfire fly over Welwyn Garden City hospital

The 'Thank You NHS' Spitfire flying over the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: John Davies

Revellers who spat at Herts police should expect to be charged

Police have warned the public following pubs reopening. Picture: Helen Drake

Liquidated builders force Potters Bar school to appeal for funds

Ladbrooke Primary School in Potters Bar. Picture: Google Street View.

‘Thank You NHS’ Spitfire flypast times

The ‘Thank You NHS’ Spitfire will fly all over Cambridgeshire and parts of Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire to mark the 72nd birthday of the National Health Service. Picture: Aircraft Restoration Company

More coronavirus cases in Hertsmere than Welwyn Hatfield

Coronavirus testing in Hertfordshire. Picture: NHS East and North Hertfordshire CCG

Most Read

NHS Birthday 2020: Crowds watch Spitfire fly over Welwyn Garden City hospital

The 'Thank You NHS' Spitfire flying over the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: John Davies

Revellers who spat at Herts police should expect to be charged

Police have warned the public following pubs reopening. Picture: Helen Drake

Liquidated builders force Potters Bar school to appeal for funds

Ladbrooke Primary School in Potters Bar. Picture: Google Street View.

‘Thank You NHS’ Spitfire flypast times

The ‘Thank You NHS’ Spitfire will fly all over Cambridgeshire and parts of Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire to mark the 72nd birthday of the National Health Service. Picture: Aircraft Restoration Company

More coronavirus cases in Hertsmere than Welwyn Hatfield

Coronavirus testing in Hertfordshire. Picture: NHS East and North Hertfordshire CCG

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Aircraft museum set for take-off with reopening date announced

The de Havilland Aircraft Museum's DH.98 Mosquito W4050 Prototype at Salisbury Hall where the World War Two aircraft was designed. Picture: de Havilland Aircraft Museum (DHAM)

Former Dame Alice Owen’s schoolboy Andy Edwards leaves Saracens for Springboks post

Andy Edwards (right) with Saracens' director of rugby Mark McCall. Picture: MIKE EGERTON/PA

Fuse lit as Welwyn Garden City’s Tom Lewis claims highest PGA Tour finish at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Welwyn Garden City's Tom Lewis recorded his highest PGA Tour finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Justin Fletcher and Dinosaur World Live added to drive-in concert series

Camp Bestival will curate Utilita Live From The Drive-In's family programming with Justin Live!, Dick & Dom, Dinosaur World Live, The Tiger Who Came To Tea, Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain and Brainiac Live performing at venues across the country this summer. Picture: supplied by Cuffe & Taylor

Revellers who spat at Herts police should expect to be charged

Police have warned the public following pubs reopening. Picture: Helen Drake