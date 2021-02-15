Tom Lewis misses out on the top 10 at Pebble Beach as form continues to improve

Published: 2:15 PM February 15, 2021

England's Tom Lewis on the 5th green during day two of The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Tom Lewis will look back on a disappointing third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am even though it was another good showing on the PGA Tour.

The Welwyn Garden City Golf Club star had thrust himself into contention after the opening two rounds, a 66 and 69 on the famous par-72 California course leaving him in a tie for fourth place, three shots behind midway leader Jordan Spieth

But in testing, windy conditions on day three that made low scoring difficult, Lewis fired a two-over-par 74 and dropped to 16th, although it was still only six shots off the top spot.

He recovered slightly in the final round with another 69 to finish 14th while Spieth, searching for his first victory since the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, fell away thanks to two bogies in the opening five holes.

Daniel Berger closed with an eagle to take the win, two shots ahead of Maverick McNealy.

Paul Casey was the best of the British contingent, finishing fifth - four shots behind Berger and four ahead of Lewis.