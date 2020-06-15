Welwyn Garden City’s Tom Lewis suffers early exit as PGA Tour returns in Texas

Welwyn Garden City's Tom Lewis missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Picture: NIALL CARSON/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Welwyn Garden City’s Tom Lewis missed the cut as the PGA Tour returned behind closed doors.

A horrendous opening to his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, held at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, saw him card four bogeys in the opening six holes.

He recovered slightly on the back nine with three birdies but a five at the par-four 14th left him two-over-par.

A steady start to round two left him one-under for the day after eight holes.

A bogey followed on the 13th though and despite two birdies in the final four holes, his finishing score of evens was two shots behind where he needed to be to make the halfway cut.

The tournament was eventually won by Daniel Berger at the first extra play-off hole against Collin Morikawa.

The pair had carded 15-under for the tournament, one shot ahead of four players including England’s Justin Rose.

Rory McIlroy had been in contention at halfway but rounds of 69 and a disastrous closing 74 left him nine shots off the lead at the end.

Lewis sits 59th in the world rankings, one place behind Ian Poulter but two ahead of Phil Mickelson, winner of five major championships.