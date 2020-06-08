Welwyn Garden City’s Tom Lewis among star-studded line-up for return of the PGA Tour

Tom Lewis will be among the field for the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Welwyn Garden City golfer Tom Lewis is among the star-studded field preparing for the return of the PGA Tour after a 12-week hiatus for the coronavirus shutdown.

The 29-year-old, who has a world ranking of 59, will line up alongside the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mikelson for the Charles Schwab Challenge which begins on Thursday.

Played at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, defending champion Kevin Na is also included for the event which is the first since the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the beginning of March.

The lack of competition has truly brought out the stars and Lewis will be looking to emulate the form that earned him a place on the tour last year.

He tied for 47th place in his last PGA outing, The Honda Classic, which ended on March 1.

Lewis began his golfing career in his hometown with the Mannicotts-based Welwyn Garden City Golf Club.