Todd Clements clinches round one of the PGA EuroPro Tour at Brocket Hall

Todd Clements won round one of the 2019 PGA EuroPro Tour, the IFX Payments Championship, at Brocket Hall. Picture: PGA EUROPRO TOUR Archant

Todd Clements took the top prize as he clinched the opening event of the PGA EuroPro Tour at Brocket Hall.

The former English amateur golf champion was the model of consistency throughout the three rounds of the IFX Payments Championship over the club's Palmerston course.

He carded a final round 67, to go with two 68s, to finish on 14 under par and three shots ahead of Andrew Wilson in second.

It was a debut victory for Clements who was just glad to get to the finish line.

He said: "There's a lot of relief really. I've been under a lot of stress, five hours is a long round of golf.

"I'll enjoy it with my team and family and let it settle in.

"The course was in great condition and it was a well-run event."

Wilson set a course record 65 in his final round while overnight leader Guy Woodman remained on 11 under after his third-day effort.