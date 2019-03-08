Three home wins on the trot mean relegation doubts are all removed for Potters Bar

Harvey Edwards got the winner for Potters Bar against Crostyx. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

A third successive home win for Potters Bar Hockey Club fired them up to seventh in East Hockey League and eased any relegation fears they had.

The 2-1 success against old foes Crostyx means they are eight points above the drop zone with just two games to go this season.

And after the disappointing defeat to Harleston Magpies seven days earlier, it was a success that Bar knew they had to get.

Jonathan Elms got the first, a mere 41 seconds after the half-time break, and Harvey Edwards hit the winner just before the hour mark.

The Dame Alice Owen’s School-based side have struggled with player availability in recent weeks and a look at the team sheet told its own story with 12 just players at the push-back, although Ajay Patel did arrive by half-time.

They were missing a number of regulars too with Tom Miller replacing Ben Balmforth in goal.

The opening saw the visitors dominate possession and territory early on but without creating a great deal.

Chances were limited throughout the first period with Miller only required to make a couple of straight-forward saves.

At the other end Miles Tomkins saw a mishit effort saved, Mark Turpin also being denied by the keeper, while Ed Whybrow fired one wide.

A few tactical tweaks at half-time brought an instant reward with a ball fired in by Hugh Kenney-Herbert to Whybrow was laid into the path of Elms who finished with ease.

Miller made another comfortable save on 46 minutes but after having a couple of minutes with a man advantage, Bar conceded when they themselves were short-handed, a long pass from close to half-way getting all the way through to the unmarked striker for a deflection from close range.

On another day Bar might have let their heads drop but the hosts took the lead again after 59 minutes. Whybrow was again involved as he played the ball to Turpin on the right and his pass was right on the money, allowing Edwards to knock the ball home.

Kenney-Herbert went close to a third shortly after, sending a bouncing ball over the bar, but with Crostyx pulling their goalie for an extra attacker, and having a number of attacks and a late short corner, the Bar defence continued to hold firm and secure the victory.