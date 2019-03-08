Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Three home wins on the trot mean relegation doubts are all removed for Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 16:24 12 March 2019

Harvey Edwards got the winner for Potters Bar against Crostyx. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Harvey Edwards got the winner for Potters Bar against Crostyx. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

A third successive home win for Potters Bar Hockey Club fired them up to seventh in East Hockey League and eased any relegation fears they had.

The 2-1 success against old foes Crostyx means they are eight points above the drop zone with just two games to go this season.

And after the disappointing defeat to Harleston Magpies seven days earlier, it was a success that Bar knew they had to get.

Jonathan Elms got the first, a mere 41 seconds after the half-time break, and Harvey Edwards hit the winner just before the hour mark.

The Dame Alice Owen’s School-based side have struggled with player availability in recent weeks and a look at the team sheet told its own story with 12 just players at the push-back, although Ajay Patel did arrive by half-time.

They were missing a number of regulars too with Tom Miller replacing Ben Balmforth in goal.

The opening saw the visitors dominate possession and territory early on but without creating a great deal.

Chances were limited throughout the first period with Miller only required to make a couple of straight-forward saves.

At the other end Miles Tomkins saw a mishit effort saved, Mark Turpin also being denied by the keeper, while Ed Whybrow fired one wide.

A few tactical tweaks at half-time brought an instant reward with a ball fired in by Hugh Kenney-Herbert to Whybrow was laid into the path of Elms who finished with ease.

Miller made another comfortable save on 46 minutes but after having a couple of minutes with a man advantage, Bar conceded when they themselves were short-handed, a long pass from close to half-way getting all the way through to the unmarked striker for a deflection from close range.

On another day Bar might have let their heads drop but the hosts took the lead again after 59 minutes. Whybrow was again involved as he played the ball to Turpin on the right and his pass was right on the money, allowing Edwards to knock the ball home.

Kenney-Herbert went close to a third shortly after, sending a bouncing ball over the bar, but with Crostyx pulling their goalie for an extra attacker, and having a number of attacks and a late short corner, the Bar defence continued to hold firm and secure the victory.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Welwyn Hatfield pub to star in Channel Four’s Four in a Bed

L-R Hotel resources manager Felicity Rainbow, sous chef Jack Hathway-Neville, general manager Dan Tubbs, breakfast chef Dean Deniro, deputy manager Charlotte Mitchell inside The Wellington, Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

Demolition of former Welwyn Garden City pub under way to make room for more homes

Demolition of former pub The Bull, which was most recently trading as Chinese restaurant The East, at Stanborough has commenced. Picture: DANNY LOO

Machete discovered in Welwyn Garden City town centre

Police have seized a machete found in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City.

Mayhem on M25 near Potters Bar with two crashes and large fuel spillage

Traffic is building on the M25 anticlockwise between Junctions 25 and 24 near Potters Bar due to a crash. Picture: motorwaycameras.co.uk

Jail for Hatfield gardener who attacked Royston woman while on crack cocaine

Matthew Yarwood has been jailed at St Albans Crown Court for an attack in Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Welwyn Hatfield pub to star in Channel Four’s Four in a Bed

L-R Hotel resources manager Felicity Rainbow, sous chef Jack Hathway-Neville, general manager Dan Tubbs, breakfast chef Dean Deniro, deputy manager Charlotte Mitchell inside The Wellington, Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

Demolition of former Welwyn Garden City pub under way to make room for more homes

Demolition of former pub The Bull, which was most recently trading as Chinese restaurant The East, at Stanborough has commenced. Picture: DANNY LOO

Machete discovered in Welwyn Garden City town centre

Police have seized a machete found in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City.

Mayhem on M25 near Potters Bar with two crashes and large fuel spillage

Traffic is building on the M25 anticlockwise between Junctions 25 and 24 near Potters Bar due to a crash. Picture: motorwaycameras.co.uk

Jail for Hatfield gardener who attacked Royston woman while on crack cocaine

Matthew Yarwood has been jailed at St Albans Crown Court for an attack in Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Prime minster suffers devastating defeat of Brexit deal - for a second time

MPs in the House of Commons, London before the result of a Brexit deal vote where they rejected the Governments Brexit deal by 391 votes to 242. Photo: House of Commons/PA Wire

Man sought in connection with thefts from Potters Bar vehicles

Police would like to speak to this man as part of their enquiries into thefts from vehicles in Potters Bar. Pictures: supplied by Herts Police

Thinking of quitting? Hertfordshire woman speaks ahead of No Smoking Day about how she did

Vivian O'Reilly was a smoker for 30 years before deciding to quit. Picture: Archant

Three home wins on the trot mean relegation doubts are all removed for Potters Bar

Harvey Edwards got the winner for Potters Bar against Crostyx. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Mayhem on M25 near Potters Bar with two crashes and large fuel spillage

Traffic is building on the M25 anticlockwise between Junctions 25 and 24 near Potters Bar due to a crash. Picture: motorwaycameras.co.uk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists