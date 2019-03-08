Advanced search

Third successive promotion secured for Tewin in dominant win at Hertingfordbury

PUBLISHED: 07:51 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:51 03 September 2019

Will Pickworth got his 50th wicket of the season for Tewin against Hertingfordbury. Picture: DANNY LOO

Tewin made it three promotions in a row thanks to a comfortable victory away to Hertingfordbury in Herts Cricket League Division Five B.

They needed just six points at St Mary's Lane to confirm their second place and they picked them up in the first innings before batting to victory following a rain delay.

Tewin's good day started perfectly with Will Pickworth (3-22) and the ever-reliable Paul Shankster pegging the hosts back to 4-2.

Dan Smith (2-26) eventually got the promotion-sealing wicket but it was Ben Sheppard's impressive 4-32 that did the most damage as the home side were bowled out for 179.

In response, Jordan Brunel and Noah Lipschitz got Tewin off to a fast start before the rain spiced up the wicket.

Chasing a reduced 169 in 47 overs didn't change the momentum though and a quick-fire 32 from and Brunel's 67 allowed Sheppard and Matt Vacani to see Tewin home with 16 overs to spare.

