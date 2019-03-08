Birthday bash goes down a storm at Ellenbrook as GCR army invade Midweek League

The Ellenbrook Fields Parkrun celebrated it's third birthday in style with hundreds of runners taking to the start line.

In total there 366 athletes who either ran, jogged or walked the 5k Hatfield course.

Included in that were two visually impaired runners accompanied by their guides, five babies in buggies, six dogs on leads and two runners decked in Hawaiian garlands.

Helping them out is an army of volunteers to ensure each event passes without any problem.

Director of the Herts Sports and Physical Activity Partnership, John O'Callaghan, himself an occasional Ellenbrook volunteer and one of the team that helped establish the event, said: "The Ellenbrook Fields Parkrun has grown exponentially since its inception in 2016 and over 300 people take part in the event each week.

"It is not only among the flattest and fastest parkrun courses in the UK but has developed a reputation as one of the friendliest and most welcoming events of its kind."

One of the visiting parkrun tourists that took part was Cas Castleton who had travelled from Brighton to join in the celebrations.

He has completed 345 parkruns at 143 different venues and was the very first to participate in a parkrun in each of the 21 countries worldwide where the event is hosted.

Garden City Runners were also involved at the event with the Welwyn Garden City-based athletics club supplying 21 runners and four volunteers to the festivities.

Another one of their number, Chris Jones, was across at the Panshanger Parkrun for his 100th Saturday morning run.

Elsewhere GCRs' week was mostly taken up with the first round of the Midweek Road Race League

Taking place in St Albans the club took almost 100 runners to the event, helping them land fourth overall and fourth in the veteran standings. Men's captain Sean Bowen said: "To get 99 of us plus supporters was better than I think any of us could have hoped for.

"And for our guys to place fourth in Division One, with several of them way below full fitness, was an excellent result."

And there was another large contingent in London for the Vitality 10k with father and son, Justin and Ryan Kean, both setting personal bests.