Tewin roar to two extremely rapid victories over Baldock and Hatfield & Crusaders

There was plenty to celebrate for both Tewin sides this week.

It was early finishes all round for Tewin Cricket Club as both their first and second teams claimed victories before the football half-times.

The first-team had travelled to Baldock and bowling first had skittled the hosts for a mere 49.

Will Pickworth picked up an early wicket but from then it turned into the Dan Smith show.

He blew Baldock's top order away with an unbelievable spell of fast bowling, finishing with a hugely impressive 5-12 from his 10 overs.

Jamie Bryce also took a wicket while Mo Harihar came in to polish off the tail.

The target proved no problem and was reached in 10 overs with an unbeaten 32 from Taylor Weeks guiding them to a nine-wicket win.

There were three wickets each for Mark Bryce and Paul Hiskens as the second team bowled Hatfield & Crusaders out for 68 at Upper Green.

Ben Sheppard hit 38 not out and Gareth Sheppard 24 as Tewin won by seven wickets.