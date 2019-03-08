Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tewin on top of the pile after fine win over Broxbourne

PUBLISHED: 12:13 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:13 28 May 2019

Jordan Brunel hit a stylish 42 as Tewin beat Broxbourne. Picture: DANNY LOO

Jordan Brunel hit a stylish 42 as Tewin beat Broxbourne. Picture: DANNY LOO

Danny Loo Photography 2017

Tewin stamped their mark on the season early as an under-strength side made it three wins from three at home to Broxbourne and climb to the top of Division Five B.

Favourable conditions prompted skipper Luke Wilde to bat first after winning the toss and it appeared a good decision as the hosts raced to 70-1 thanks to a stylish 42 from Jordan Brunel.

Wilde himself had reached 45 but his wicket saw them slump to 145-7 and only an unbeaten run-a-ball 54 from the cool and calm Jamie Bryce got them to a total of 210.

Broxbourne got off to a flyer as they reached 90-1 in 17 overs but Bryce was not done for the day and he picked up a wonderful 5-15 to remove Broxbourne's set opening batsman for 62 and rip through the middle order.

In the end the visitors finished all out for 171, 39 runs short.

The second team also won, beating Southgate Adelaide by 21 runs, Martin Tipper hitting another half-century.

Most Read

Special guests Busted set to join Slam Dunk Festival South party in Hatfield

Slam Dunk Festival 2019

Traffic restrictions on roads near Slam Dunk Festival site in Hatfield to minimise disruption

Slam Dunk Festival South ticket holders arriving by train will find that the Station Lodge entrance to Hatfield Park is across the road from the town's train station. Picture: Alan Davies

Camel racing back at Northaw this late May Bank Holiday

Racing camels. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Alexey Stiop

Things to do in Hertfordshire this Spring May Bank Holiday weekend

Show jumping display at the Herts County Show. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Most Read

Special guests Busted set to join Slam Dunk Festival South party in Hatfield

Slam Dunk Festival 2019

Traffic restrictions on roads near Slam Dunk Festival site in Hatfield to minimise disruption

Slam Dunk Festival South ticket holders arriving by train will find that the Station Lodge entrance to Hatfield Park is across the road from the town's train station. Picture: Alan Davies

Camel racing back at Northaw this late May Bank Holiday

Racing camels. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Alexey Stiop

Things to do in Hertfordshire this Spring May Bank Holiday weekend

Show jumping display at the Herts County Show. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

EU Elections 2019: Brexit Party tops Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere polls

The Brexit Party were the big winners in the European election in the East of England. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Tewin on top of the pile after fine win over Broxbourne

Jordan Brunel hit a stylish 42 as Tewin beat Broxbourne. Picture: DANNY LOO

Elderly Potters Bar residents targeted by scam artists

Herts Police are investigating

Gosling sports hall set to remain open for up to five years

Gosling sports hall will stay open for up to five years. Picture: Danny Loo

First loss for Welwyn Garden City as De Caires and Zareef batter them to submission

Radlett V WGC - WGC skipper Andy Nolan leads the celebrations. Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists