Tewin on top of the pile after fine win over Broxbourne

Jordan Brunel hit a stylish 42 as Tewin beat Broxbourne. Picture: DANNY LOO Danny Loo Photography 2017

Tewin stamped their mark on the season early as an under-strength side made it three wins from three at home to Broxbourne and climb to the top of Division Five B.

Favourable conditions prompted skipper Luke Wilde to bat first after winning the toss and it appeared a good decision as the hosts raced to 70-1 thanks to a stylish 42 from Jordan Brunel.

Wilde himself had reached 45 but his wicket saw them slump to 145-7 and only an unbeaten run-a-ball 54 from the cool and calm Jamie Bryce got them to a total of 210.

Broxbourne got off to a flyer as they reached 90-1 in 17 overs but Bryce was not done for the day and he picked up a wonderful 5-15 to remove Broxbourne's set opening batsman for 62 and rip through the middle order.

In the end the visitors finished all out for 171, 39 runs short.

The second team also won, beating Southgate Adelaide by 21 runs, Martin Tipper hitting another half-century.