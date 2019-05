Tewin make light of damp conditions to tame Welwyn Garden City

WGC 111 V Tewin - Andy Ensum batting for Tewin. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

A fine batting performance from Tewin earned them a 61-run win over WGC thirds and sent them top of the SHCL Division Five B table.

WGC 111 V Tewin - Mat Vacani batting for Tewin. Picture: Karyn Haddon WGC 111 V Tewin - Mat Vacani batting for Tewin. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Put in on a damp day they made light of the conditions as they set a target of 254-4.

Opening pair Andy Ensum and Matt Vacani put on 66 for the first wicket, with Vacani making a swift 41.

And once Luke Wilde and Ben Sheppard got in tandem, Tewin accelerated away.

WGC 111 V Tewin - Mat Vacani batting for Tewin. Picture: Karyn Haddon WGC 111 V Tewin - Mat Vacani batting for Tewin. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Wilde top scored with a fluent 78 while Sheppard ended up 57 not out, a partnership of 123.

And despite a strong opening, Welwyn lost wickets at regular intervals with Mohan Harihar and Russell Pugh taking three scalps each for Tewin.

WGC 111 V Tewin - Mat Vacani batting for Tewin. Picture: Karyn Haddon WGC 111 V Tewin - Mat Vacani batting for Tewin. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The second team had an even better win as they hammered Stevenage by 187 runs.

Jon Taylor got 110 and Martin Tipper 77 as Tewin posted 246-2.

WGC 111 V Tewin - Mat Vacani batting for Tewin. Picture: Karyn Haddon WGC 111 V Tewin - Mat Vacani batting for Tewin. Picture: Karyn Haddon

In reply Stevenage were all out for just 59 with Mark Bryce and U13 Josh Crutchett sharing six wickets between them, Crutchett's treble without a run being scored off him.

WGC 111 V Tewin - Zahad Bashir bowling for WGC 111. Picture: Karyn Haddon WGC 111 V Tewin - Zahad Bashir bowling for WGC 111. Picture: Karyn Haddon

WGC 111 V Tewin - Richard Dolan bowling for WGC 111. Picture: Karyn Haddon WGC 111 V Tewin - Richard Dolan bowling for WGC 111. Picture: Karyn Haddon

WGC 111 V Tewin - Richard Dolan bowling for WGC 111. Picture: Karyn Haddon WGC 111 V Tewin - Richard Dolan bowling for WGC 111. Picture: Karyn Haddon

WGC 111 V Tewin - Richard Dolan bowling for WGC 111. Picture: Karyn Haddon WGC 111 V Tewin - Richard Dolan bowling for WGC 111. Picture: Karyn Haddon

WGC 111 V Tewin . Picture: Karyn Haddon WGC 111 V Tewin . Picture: Karyn Haddon