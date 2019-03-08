Two promotions are great but we want another roar Tewin as season gets set to start

Tewin are looking forward to hopefully another promotion in 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

After two promotions in a row Tewin Cricket Club would be forgiven for planning 2019 as a season of consolidation – but that is not something that they are currently considering.

The village side's first team will start the new year in Division Five B and although admitting a third rise up the divisions would be difficult, Will Pickworth, who topped Division Six A's batting and bowling charts in 2018, says promotion is definitely the goal for the club.

He said: “Obviously it will be a step up for the First Team but it is a challenge that we are looking forward to.

“We'd like to get another promotion in the club whether that is for the first team or the seconds.

“It would be really good for the twos to start pushing up the leagues as well.”

The settled squad at Upper Green could well allow that and with the emergence of a few talented youngsters, the future look as promising as the recent past.

“The winter has been good,” said Pickworth. “We've been netting at the University of Hertfordshire, which are great facilities as I'm sure many other clubs will testify.

“It's the same squad of players really based around a youthful, Tewin-based core.

“Unfortunately our top-order batsman Rob Patterson is moving to New Zealand in June so he will be a big miss but that is just an opportunity for someone to take his place and step-up.

“Taylor Weeks and Noah Lipschitz both joined the first team last year after enjoying the atmosphere and the team spirit in the Sunday games.

They didn't play as much as they or we would have wanted due to university and work commitments but both are expected to be available regularly throughout the season and hopefully contribute significantly.

“Paul Hiskens is also back and available to play after injury and he will be a great asset with over 6,000 runs and 400 wickets for the club.”

The one thing that doesn't change at Tewin though is that its heart remains firmly in the centre of the village and with supportive sponsors in the Rose and Crown pub and Smartsheds they are looking to fundraise towards new covers and nets.

“That will continue to push the club forward with its youthful, village-based core,” added Pickworth.

You can follow them on Instagram TewinCricketClub, on Twitter @tccupdates and Facebook Tewin Cricket Club.