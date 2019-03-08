Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Destructive 10-wicket win for Tewin against Luton Town

PUBLISHED: 13:58 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:58 17 June 2019

Paul Shankster was among the wickets for Tewin against Luton Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Paul Shankster was among the wickets for Tewin against Luton Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Tewin bounced back from their heavy defeat to Shenley Village with a destructive 10-wicket victory over Luton Town & Indians.

Bowling first, it started perfectly with Will Pickworth (3-8) picking up a wicket with his second ball and Paul Shankster also gained an early scalp in a fantastic spell.

Sam Orchard (3-24) ripped through the middle order on his return to the side with skipper Luke Wilde (3-17) and Pickworth finishing Luton off for 106.

In response, Noah Lipschitz and Fred Kelly set about the chase with ease with Lipschitz hitting another classy 50, ending 52 not out, while Kelly finished on 33, winning the game with an almighty six in just under 17 overs.

The seconds lost by five wickets though to Botany Bay. Martin Tipper hit an unbeaten 63 and there was 23 from U13 Josh Crutchett while Ryan Stannard and Dom Taylor took two wickets each.

Most Read

NHS proposes partial closure of Welwyn Garden City’s urgent care centre

The urgent care centre at QEII in Welwyn Garden CIty. Picture: NHS.

Three charged with murder of Cameron Hill appear in court

Three people appeared in court this morning accused of murdering Cameron Hill. Picture: Herts Police/Karyn Haddon

Great Northern: Hatfield customers need to go to Welwyn Garden City to get to London

Hatfield train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Off-duty police officer left with broken leg after Letchworth train fight

British Transport Police are appealing for help to find this man as they believe he may have information about the incident which left a police officer with a broken leg. Picture: British Transport Police

Man released under investigation in connection with Hatfield murder

St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Most Read

NHS proposes partial closure of Welwyn Garden City’s urgent care centre

The urgent care centre at QEII in Welwyn Garden CIty. Picture: NHS.

Three charged with murder of Cameron Hill appear in court

Three people appeared in court this morning accused of murdering Cameron Hill. Picture: Herts Police/Karyn Haddon

Great Northern: Hatfield customers need to go to Welwyn Garden City to get to London

Hatfield train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Off-duty police officer left with broken leg after Letchworth train fight

British Transport Police are appealing for help to find this man as they believe he may have information about the incident which left a police officer with a broken leg. Picture: British Transport Police

Man released under investigation in connection with Hatfield murder

St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Potters Bar claim West Herts win thanks to Mehta’s first fivefer

Jigar Mehta picked up his first five-wicket haul for Potters Bar against West Herts. Picture: KARYN HADDON

98-year-old Hatfield woman hopes to live a little longer so she can meet George Ezra

Millie is 98 and originally from Hertford, just like George Ezra. Picture: St Audrey's.

Destructive 10-wicket win for Tewin against Luton Town

Paul Shankster was among the wickets for Tewin against Luton Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Great Northern: Hatfield customers need to go to Welwyn Garden City to get to London

Hatfield train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Three charged with murder of Cameron Hill appear in court

Three people appeared in court this morning accused of murdering Cameron Hill. Picture: Herts Police/Karyn Haddon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists