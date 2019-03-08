Destructive 10-wicket win for Tewin against Luton Town
PUBLISHED: 13:58 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:58 17 June 2019
Tewin bounced back from their heavy defeat to Shenley Village with a destructive 10-wicket victory over Luton Town & Indians.
Bowling first, it started perfectly with Will Pickworth (3-8) picking up a wicket with his second ball and Paul Shankster also gained an early scalp in a fantastic spell.
Sam Orchard (3-24) ripped through the middle order on his return to the side with skipper Luke Wilde (3-17) and Pickworth finishing Luton off for 106.
In response, Noah Lipschitz and Fred Kelly set about the chase with ease with Lipschitz hitting another classy 50, ending 52 not out, while Kelly finished on 33, winning the game with an almighty six in just under 17 overs.
The seconds lost by five wickets though to Botany Bay. Martin Tipper hit an unbeaten 63 and there was 23 from U13 Josh Crutchett while Ryan Stannard and Dom Taylor took two wickets each.