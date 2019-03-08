Tewin juggernaut picking up speed as more wins are chalked up

Will Pickworth was in fine form with bat and ball for Tewin. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

It was another great weekend for Tewin Cricket Club as both their first and second teams made it four from four this season with victories over Baldock and WGC.

The firsts batted first against Baldock with Andy Ensum (26) and Noah Lipschitz (47) providing a great start .

Rob Patterson (31) also pushed the team on before Taylor Weeks bagged his maiden Tewin 50, putting on 124 with Will Pickworth (44) before eventually falling for 88.

That all meant Tewin reached 285-6 in their 50 overs and in reply Pickworth and Paul Shankster blew away Baldock's top order.

Pickworth ended up on 5-15 while Shankster took 2-26 and John Ferdenzi and Charlotte Wilde picked up a wicket each as Baldock were all out for a mere 78.

The seconds had a fantastic 66-run partnership from U13 Lewis Cullen and U12 Josh Crutchett (u12) to thank for their 157-6 and Crutchett then returned to take 4-11 as Welwyn were all out for 101.