Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tewin juggernaut picking up speed as more wins are chalked up

PUBLISHED: 06:57 04 June 2019

Will Pickworth was in fine form with bat and ball for Tewin. Picture: DANNY LOO

Will Pickworth was in fine form with bat and ball for Tewin. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

It was another great weekend for Tewin Cricket Club as both their first and second teams made it four from four this season with victories over Baldock and WGC.

The firsts batted first against Baldock with Andy Ensum (26) and Noah Lipschitz (47) providing a great start .

Rob Patterson (31) also pushed the team on before Taylor Weeks bagged his maiden Tewin 50, putting on 124 with Will Pickworth (44) before eventually falling for 88.

That all meant Tewin reached 285-6 in their 50 overs and in reply Pickworth and Paul Shankster blew away Baldock's top order.

Pickworth ended up on 5-15 while Shankster took 2-26 and John Ferdenzi and Charlotte Wilde picked up a wicket each as Baldock were all out for a mere 78.

The seconds had a fantastic 66-run partnership from U13 Lewis Cullen and U12 Josh Crutchett (u12) to thank for their 157-6 and Crutchett then returned to take 4-11 as Welwyn were all out for 101.

Most Read

Hatfield care home in special measures after incident involving ‘serious injury’

St Christopher's has been rated inadequate by CQC. Picutre: Google Street View

Hatfield van caught fire this morning

A van in Hatfield caught fire earlier today. Picture: Adam Law

Welwyn Garden City group saves plants from compost bin

One of the plants at home in Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: All Aboarders.

Everything you need to know about Potters Bar Carnival

The Potters Bar Carnival procession in 2018. Picture: Melissa Page

Potters Bar teen raises hundreds for eating disorder charity which supported her

Andrea and Aimee Prior at the charity quiz. Picture: Matt Prior

Most Read

Hatfield care home in special measures after incident involving ‘serious injury’

St Christopher's has been rated inadequate by CQC. Picutre: Google Street View

Hatfield van caught fire this morning

A van in Hatfield caught fire earlier today. Picture: Adam Law

Welwyn Garden City group saves plants from compost bin

One of the plants at home in Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: All Aboarders.

Everything you need to know about Potters Bar Carnival

The Potters Bar Carnival procession in 2018. Picture: Melissa Page

Potters Bar teen raises hundreds for eating disorder charity which supported her

Andrea and Aimee Prior at the charity quiz. Picture: Matt Prior

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Tewin juggernaut picking up speed as more wins are chalked up

Will Pickworth was in fine form with bat and ball for Tewin. Picture: DANNY LOO

Preparing for university? Here are our top tips to make the most out of the experience

How to make the most out of your university experience...

Potters Bar teen raises hundreds for eating disorder charity which supported her

Andrea and Aimee Prior at the charity quiz. Picture: Matt Prior

First senior open held at Brookmans Park Golf Club considered a hit

Brookmans Park Golf Club hailed a successful first running of their first senior open event. Picture: BRIAN HALL

Herts Citizens Advice given £260,000 grant to help fight against county’s fraudsters

Over a six month period in 2018, there were 6,272 frauds recorded across Herts
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists