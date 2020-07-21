Victories for both first and second teams keep Tewin’s winning form going

Tewin batsmen in the middle in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2020 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

Tewin began the Herts Cricket League season in fantastic fashion with resounding wins for both their first and second teams.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO Jordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

The ones travelled to St Albans to take on the home side’s second team and despite losing the toss, Will Pickworth and Paul Shankster terrorised the top order, leaving Saints reeling at 4-4.

St Albans in the field in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO St Albans in the field in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

The entire bowling attack was in fine form with Ash Patel returning 2-24 and Sam Hayward and Alex Portas managing 1-16 and 1-10.

Saqib Mauk prepares to bowl in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO Saqib Mauk prepares to bowl in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Shankster ended with 1-5 but Pickworth was the main threat with final figures of 4-18.

Jordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO Jordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

In response, a sensational opening partnership between Jordan Brunel (73*) and Patel (44) saw Tewin to the brink of victory before Portas, on his debut, hit the winning runs to secure victory within 20 overs.

Jordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO Jordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

The seconds scored 219-9 in their 40 overs at home to Cockfosters with 77 for Martin Tipper and fantastic knocks from Lewis Cullen (37) and Marcus Hill (26).

Charles Smith bowls in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO Charles Smith bowls in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Russell Pugh then smashed 31 off just 11 balls to push the score above 200.

Charles Smith bowls in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO Charles Smith bowls in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

And despite a good effort from the visitors, Tewin’s bowlers kept them at arm’s length with wickets shared around and a great catch from Charlotte Wilde leaving them 46 runs short on 173-9.

St Albans players clean theirs hands during the COVID-19 hand sanitisation break every six overs in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO St Albans players clean theirs hands during the COVID-19 hand sanitisation break every six overs in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans wicket keeper fields the ball in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO St Albans wicket keeper fields the ball in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Tewin batsmen in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO Tewin batsmen in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ash Patel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO Ash Patel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ash Patel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO Ash Patel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ash Patel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO Ash Patel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ash Patel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO Ash Patel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Jordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO Jordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Jordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO Jordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Jordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO Jordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Jordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO Jordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Jordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO Jordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Jordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO Jordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Jordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO Jordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Will Pickworth celebrates taking St Albans’ Charles Smith wicket in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO Will Pickworth celebrates taking St Albans’ Charles Smith wicket in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans and Tewin players clean theirs hands during the COVID-19 hand sanitisation break every six overs in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO St Albans and Tewin players clean theirs hands during the COVID-19 hand sanitisation break every six overs in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Will Pickworth celebrates taking St Albans’ Charles Smith wicket in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO Will Pickworth celebrates taking St Albans’ Charles Smith wicket in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Will Pickworth celebrates taking St Albans’ Charles Smith wicket in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO Will Pickworth celebrates taking St Albans’ Charles Smith wicket in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ash Patel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO Ash Patel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Will Pickworth celebrates taking St Albans’ Charles Smith wicket in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO Will Pickworth celebrates taking St Albans’ Charles Smith wicket in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Will Pickworth bowls Charles Smith in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO Will Pickworth bowls Charles Smith in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Will Pickworth bowls Charles Smith in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO Will Pickworth bowls Charles Smith in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Will Pickworth bowls Charles Smith in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO Will Pickworth bowls Charles Smith in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Will Pickworth prepares to bowl in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO Will Pickworth prepares to bowl in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Will Pickworth bowls Charles Smith in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO Will Pickworth bowls Charles Smith in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO