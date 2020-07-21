Advanced search

Victories for both first and second teams keep Tewin’s winning form going

PUBLISHED: 16:31 21 July 2020

Tewin batsmen in the middle in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Tewin batsmen in the middle in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2020 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

Tewin began the Herts Cricket League season in fantastic fashion with resounding wins for both their first and second teams.

Jordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOJordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

The ones travelled to St Albans to take on the home side’s second team and despite losing the toss, Will Pickworth and Paul Shankster terrorised the top order, leaving Saints reeling at 4-4.

St Albans in the field in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOSt Albans in the field in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

The entire bowling attack was in fine form with Ash Patel returning 2-24 and Sam Hayward and Alex Portas managing 1-16 and 1-10.

Saqib Mauk prepares to bowl in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOSaqib Mauk prepares to bowl in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Shankster ended with 1-5 but Pickworth was the main threat with final figures of 4-18.

Jordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOJordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

In response, a sensational opening partnership between Jordan Brunel (73*) and Patel (44) saw Tewin to the brink of victory before Portas, on his debut, hit the winning runs to secure victory within 20 overs.

Jordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOJordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

The seconds scored 219-9 in their 40 overs at home to Cockfosters with 77 for Martin Tipper and fantastic knocks from Lewis Cullen (37) and Marcus Hill (26).

Charles Smith bowls in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOCharles Smith bowls in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Russell Pugh then smashed 31 off just 11 balls to push the score above 200.

Charles Smith bowls in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOCharles Smith bowls in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

And despite a good effort from the visitors, Tewin’s bowlers kept them at arm’s length with wickets shared around and a great catch from Charlotte Wilde leaving them 46 runs short on 173-9.

St Albans players clean theirs hands during the COVID-19 hand sanitisation break every six overs in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOSt Albans players clean theirs hands during the COVID-19 hand sanitisation break every six overs in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans wicket keeper fields the ball in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOSt Albans wicket keeper fields the ball in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Tewin batsmen in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOTewin batsmen in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ash Patel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOAsh Patel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ash Patel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOAsh Patel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ash Patel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOAsh Patel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ash Patel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOAsh Patel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Jordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOJordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Jordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOJordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Jordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOJordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Jordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOJordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Jordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOJordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Jordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOJordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Jordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOJordan Brunel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Will Pickworth celebrates taking St Albans’ Charles Smith wicket in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOWill Pickworth celebrates taking St Albans’ Charles Smith wicket in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans and Tewin players clean theirs hands during the COVID-19 hand sanitisation break every six overs in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOSt Albans and Tewin players clean theirs hands during the COVID-19 hand sanitisation break every six overs in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Will Pickworth celebrates taking St Albans’ Charles Smith wicket in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOWill Pickworth celebrates taking St Albans’ Charles Smith wicket in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Will Pickworth celebrates taking St Albans’ Charles Smith wicket in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOWill Pickworth celebrates taking St Albans’ Charles Smith wicket in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ash Patel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOAsh Patel batting in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Will Pickworth celebrates taking St Albans’ Charles Smith wicket in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOWill Pickworth celebrates taking St Albans’ Charles Smith wicket in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Will Pickworth bowls Charles Smith in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOWill Pickworth bowls Charles Smith in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Will Pickworth bowls Charles Smith in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOWill Pickworth bowls Charles Smith in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Will Pickworth bowls Charles Smith in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOWill Pickworth bowls Charles Smith in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Will Pickworth prepares to bowl in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOWill Pickworth prepares to bowl in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Will Pickworth bowls Charles Smith in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOWill Pickworth bowls Charles Smith in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Missing Shirley Wilbourn found safe and well

A missing woman from Welwyn Garden City has been found.

Victim remains stable and in hospital after Hatfield stabbing

Bishops Rise in Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies

Herts police officer accused of ‘George Floyd-style assault’

Images of the alleged wounds. Picture: Supplied

‘Absolute power should worry everyone’ – Welwyn Hatfield opposition leader’s view on unitary idea being floated

Welwyn Hatfield Labour leader Cllr Kieran Thorpe. Picture: Supplied by Cllr Thorpe

Petition to save land by Digswell Viaduct passes 2,500 signatures

The Digswell Viaduct. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Most Read

Missing Shirley Wilbourn found safe and well

A missing woman from Welwyn Garden City has been found.

Victim remains stable and in hospital after Hatfield stabbing

Bishops Rise in Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies

Herts police officer accused of ‘George Floyd-style assault’

Images of the alleged wounds. Picture: Supplied

‘Absolute power should worry everyone’ – Welwyn Hatfield opposition leader’s view on unitary idea being floated

Welwyn Hatfield Labour leader Cllr Kieran Thorpe. Picture: Supplied by Cllr Thorpe

Petition to save land by Digswell Viaduct passes 2,500 signatures

The Digswell Viaduct. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Victories for both first and second teams keep Tewin’s winning form going

Tewin batsmen in the middle in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Face coverings will be required at Uni of Herts for students and staff

The University of Hertfordshire masks. Picture: UoH

Hatfield care home thanks staff for ‘great success’ in keeping out COVID-19

1920s themed day at St Audrey's Care Home. Picture: Supplied.

The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody added to Knebworth drive-in

The Luna Drive-In Cinema at Knebworth House is set to screen Bohemian Rhapsody and The Greatest Showman. Picture: supplied by Knebworth House

Woman taken to hospital after Hatfield fire

An air ambulance landed at the park near Countess Anne Church of England School but the woman was taken by land ambulance to Lister Hospital for care. Picture: Maximus Marcou