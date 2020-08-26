Advanced search

Wins for first and second teams on history-making day for Tewin Cricket Club

PUBLISHED: 09:58 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:58 26 August 2020

There were plenty more celebrations for Tewin Cricket Club on a historic day. Picture: DANNY LOO

There were plenty more celebrations for Tewin Cricket Club on a historic day. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2020 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

Tewin kept up their good form with more wins for both the first and seconds and a historic first game for the third team.

Tewin Cricket Club were able to field a third team for the first time in their history. Picture: DANNY LOOTewin Cricket Club were able to field a third team for the first time in their history. Picture: DANNY LOO

The firsts travelled to Old Camdenians and despite being put into bat on a tricky wicket, Ash Patel (41) and Alex Portas (67) played beautifully.

For Portas it was his second successive half-century for the club and after he had departed the middle order accelerated matters along with some big-hitting and clever running.

There were important contributions from Ed Fielding, Will Pickworth and Taylor Weeks ass they posted an above par 224-7 in their 45 overs.

In response, Pickworth grabbed three early wickets on his way to 3-16 but from there on it was the Jamie Bryce show.

The seamer recorded fantastic figures of 5-18 in seven overs with Patel and Sam Hayward also taking one each as Tewin dismissed their hosts for just 91.

The seconds kept up their unbeaten start to the season with a crushing victory over Stevenage.

Batting first, they posted 206-6 with Matt Vacani scoring 50 and Noah Lipschitz just one less.

In reply a remarkable bowling spell from Reagan Tukapua terrorised Stevenage’s batsmen as he took eight wickets for just 12 runs.

Charlotte Wilde also grabbed a wicket while there was a run out for Martin Tipper as Stevenage were dismissed for just 38, leaving Tewin top of the Regional A East division.

A new chapter in the Tewin history books came when a third team stepped out for the very first time.

They faced Braughing in a friendly and although the match ended in an eight-wicket defeat it was still an extremely proud day for the Upper Green-based cricket club.

A spokesman said: “It emphasises the fantastic support, quality and availability on offer at the moment.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Dozens of University of Hertfordshire staff at risk of redundancy

The University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland campus in Hatfield

Hertfordshire speed limit consultation could see 20mph zones introduced to protect pedestrians and cyclists

A consultation on Hertfordshire speed limits has been launched.

Police investigate assault after two cars crash in Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating an incident in which two cars collided in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill

Witness appeal after man threatens and demands money from victim in Welwyn Garden City

Police are appealing for witnesses after an unknown man demanded money from a person in Welwyn Garden City. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Missing Vincent, 14, could be in Hatfield

Vincent Kelsey, who is missing from Henfield, could have taken the train to Hatfield. Picture: Sussex police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Dozens of University of Hertfordshire staff at risk of redundancy

The University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland campus in Hatfield

Hertfordshire speed limit consultation could see 20mph zones introduced to protect pedestrians and cyclists

A consultation on Hertfordshire speed limits has been launched.

Police investigate assault after two cars crash in Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating an incident in which two cars collided in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill

Witness appeal after man threatens and demands money from victim in Welwyn Garden City

Police are appealing for witnesses after an unknown man demanded money from a person in Welwyn Garden City. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Missing Vincent, 14, could be in Hatfield

Vincent Kelsey, who is missing from Henfield, could have taken the train to Hatfield. Picture: Sussex police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Rough Sleeper returns to St Albans for performances at the Inn on the Park

Jo Emery's play Rough Sleeper returns to St Albans for two performances at the Inn on the Park on Thursday, September 3 and Friday, September 4.

Wins for first and second teams on history-making day for Tewin Cricket Club

There were plenty more celebrations for Tewin Cricket Club on a historic day. Picture: DANNY LOO

Music fest in Welwyn Hatfield ‘breached’ many COVID-19 protocols

Press images from the Hush Village festival before it took place in Cuffley. Picture: Supplied by Pineapple PR before the pandemic

Kellie Sutton’s grave without headstone on third anniversary of her death

Kellie Sutton's grave does not currently have a headstone. Picture: Supplied.

Welwyn artist thrilled with new Herts business mentor scheme

Amy Pettingill is thrilled with her new mentor. Picture: Supplied