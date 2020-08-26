Wins for first and second teams on history-making day for Tewin Cricket Club

There were plenty more celebrations for Tewin Cricket Club on a historic day. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2020 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

Tewin kept up their good form with more wins for both the first and seconds and a historic first game for the third team.

The firsts travelled to Old Camdenians and despite being put into bat on a tricky wicket, Ash Patel (41) and Alex Portas (67) played beautifully.

For Portas it was his second successive half-century for the club and after he had departed the middle order accelerated matters along with some big-hitting and clever running.

There were important contributions from Ed Fielding, Will Pickworth and Taylor Weeks ass they posted an above par 224-7 in their 45 overs.

In response, Pickworth grabbed three early wickets on his way to 3-16 but from there on it was the Jamie Bryce show.

The seamer recorded fantastic figures of 5-18 in seven overs with Patel and Sam Hayward also taking one each as Tewin dismissed their hosts for just 91.

The seconds kept up their unbeaten start to the season with a crushing victory over Stevenage.

Batting first, they posted 206-6 with Matt Vacani scoring 50 and Noah Lipschitz just one less.

In reply a remarkable bowling spell from Reagan Tukapua terrorised Stevenage’s batsmen as he took eight wickets for just 12 runs.

Charlotte Wilde also grabbed a wicket while there was a run out for Martin Tipper as Stevenage were dismissed for just 38, leaving Tewin top of the Regional A East division.

A new chapter in the Tewin history books came when a third team stepped out for the very first time.

They faced Braughing in a friendly and although the match ended in an eight-wicket defeat it was still an extremely proud day for the Upper Green-based cricket club.

A spokesman said: “It emphasises the fantastic support, quality and availability on offer at the moment.”