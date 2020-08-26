Wins for first and second teams on history-making day for Tewin Cricket Club
PUBLISHED: 09:58 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:58 26 August 2020
©2020 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692
Tewin kept up their good form with more wins for both the first and seconds and a historic first game for the third team.
The firsts travelled to Old Camdenians and despite being put into bat on a tricky wicket, Ash Patel (41) and Alex Portas (67) played beautifully.
For Portas it was his second successive half-century for the club and after he had departed the middle order accelerated matters along with some big-hitting and clever running.
There were important contributions from Ed Fielding, Will Pickworth and Taylor Weeks ass they posted an above par 224-7 in their 45 overs.
In response, Pickworth grabbed three early wickets on his way to 3-16 but from there on it was the Jamie Bryce show.
The seamer recorded fantastic figures of 5-18 in seven overs with Patel and Sam Hayward also taking one each as Tewin dismissed their hosts for just 91.
The seconds kept up their unbeaten start to the season with a crushing victory over Stevenage.
Batting first, they posted 206-6 with Matt Vacani scoring 50 and Noah Lipschitz just one less.
In reply a remarkable bowling spell from Reagan Tukapua terrorised Stevenage’s batsmen as he took eight wickets for just 12 runs.
Charlotte Wilde also grabbed a wicket while there was a run out for Martin Tipper as Stevenage were dismissed for just 38, leaving Tewin top of the Regional A East division.
A new chapter in the Tewin history books came when a third team stepped out for the very first time.
They faced Braughing in a friendly and although the match ended in an eight-wicket defeat it was still an extremely proud day for the Upper Green-based cricket club.
A spokesman said: “It emphasises the fantastic support, quality and availability on offer at the moment.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.