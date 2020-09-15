Historic moment for Tewin Cricket Club as both teams clinch a league title on the same day

Tewin's first team clinched the league title on a historic day for the club. Archant

It was a historic day for Tewin Cricket Club as both teams became league champions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tewin's second team clinched the league title on a historic day for the club. Tewin's second team clinched the league title on a historic day for the club.

The firsts faced Knebworth Park knowing victory would seal the Herts Cricket League Division Five A title.

Skipper Luke Wilde won the toss and elected to field and a probing early spell from Will Pickworth (4-18) and Paul Shankster (1-22) restricted the visitors.

They did battle hard though against the impressive change bowlers of Jamie Bryce and Sam Hayward, who were unlucky to remain wicketless, while Ash Patel (1-27) bowled with pace and ferocity and Wilde (2-16) continued his form with the ball following his six wickets the weekend previous.

Wilde and Ed Fielding picked up a run-out each and a couple of late Pickworth wickets ensured Knebworth were dismissed for 132.

In response, and despite an early wobble that left Tewin at 60-4, Jordan Brunel (49) finished off his fine season with the bat, marshalling the chase beautifully.

At the other end, Fielding smashed a destructive 34 off just 18 balls before Taylor Weeks stroked the winning runs in the 21st over with five wickets in hand.

The result made it a remarkable a fourth top-two finish in successive seasons.

The seconds meanwhile faced Hitchin in a straight shout-out for the title, starting the day two points behind their opponents.

Hitchin were bowled out for 189 with three wickets for the impressive Josh Crutchett and two for the in-form Reagan Tukapua.

Tewin then kept up with the rate throughout with contributions from Russell Pugh, Matt Vacani, Dom Taylor and Martin Tipper leaving them needing 14 off the last two overs and seven wickets down.

That came down to three required in two balls but Marcus Hill just needed the one, smashing the ball through the covers to spark wild celebrations.

A spokesman said: “It is an amazing achievement for the club and caps off a memorable half-season of cricket.”