Swimming: Potters Bar youngsters impress at regionals

PUBLISHED: 14:39 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 24 June 2019

Potters Bar Swimming Club youngsters at regionals

Potters Bar Swimming Club saw a record number of swimmers qualify for the East Region Championships recently.

A total of 25 were in action, winning five medals from 14 finals and combining for 41 personal bests from 83 events.

Ethan Howard managed five podium finishes, while Tasneen Aitueoakrim, Georgina Tallon, Koby Cornwell and Danny Foreman were finalists.

Also in action were Billy Barber, Jack Barnard, Lilly Bount, Jessica Bright, Noah Cornwell, Tolu Elisin, Alfie Francis, Matthew Honeyman, Liv Kavanagh, Emily Lush, Adam Martin, Alexander Mason, Jake Moore, Sam Oakley, Thea Patel, Emily-Taylor Sanders, Jack Savage, Thomas Stanbury, Keely White and Lucy Whytock.

Tallon, Lush, Martin, Mason and Howard have been picked to swim for Herts in the Inter Counties, while Tallon and Aiteouakim have qualified for Nationals.

John Cunningham and Daryl Mason won golds at the recent British National Masters.

