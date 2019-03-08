Records and medals as Herts Phoenix athletes taste success at championships

Lauren Thompson of Herts Phoenix won the silver medal at the English Athletics Senior Championships. Archant

Herts Phoenix athletes enjoyed a superb week at two big championships.

Lauren Thompson got things going with a silver medal in the 400m hurdles at the England Athletics Senior Championship in Manchester.

It was an impressive achievement as she overcame horrendous weather and then total confusion as the athletes unusually ran both heats and semi-finals on the same day.

However, Thompson was able to compose herself with her run in to second place in the final coming courtesy of a PB of 57.19 seconds, enough to put her fifth in the UK rankings.

Meanwhile four of the clubs youngsters were racing for Hertfordshire at the U13 Inter-counties athletics competition.

Held in Kingston-upon-Thames the quartet competed against 12 other counties from across the south of England.

Tiana Rizzo raced both the 100m and 200m on the track.

Ranked just outside the top 20, she clocked 13.75 seconds to finish a fine sixth in the 100m, the time slightly slower than her personal best of 13.24.

However, she did set a new mark for the 200m, finishing eighth in 28.43 seconds.

Bethany Botheras, who is only in Year 6, was selected as a non-scorer in the 800m which meant that while she didn't score points, she still got to experience a high-level competition and the nerves and excitement that it brings.

She ran a notable time of two minutes 46.44 seconds and although not a new PB, still a great performance.

In the field Reuben White and Jacob Vickers both recorded PBs in the long jump and high jump. White jumped 4.69 metres to place him sixth for the A string.

Vickers though jumped an outstanding 1.63m in the high jump, which not only won the event for Hertfordshire but also catapulted him into number one spot for the whole UK and set a club record.

Overall the Hertfordshire boys finished second, 27 points behind winners Essex, while the girls were down in 10th with 269.5 points.

A spokesman for Herts Phoenix said: "It is a fantastic achievement for these athletes from to have been selected and to represent Hertfordshire at such a high level.

"Well done to all."