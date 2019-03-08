Advanced search

Stunning views for Garden City Runners at Beachy Head Marathon

PUBLISHED: 12:31 31 October 2019

Garden City Runners enjoyed spectacular views at the Beachy Head Marathon.

Garden City Runners enjoyed spectacular views at the Beachy Head Marathon.

Archant

Stunning scenery greeted a good contingent of Garden City Runners as they headed to the south coast for the Beachy Head Marathon.

Richard Somerset in action for Garden City Runners at the Beachy Head Marathon.

The vista makes it a popular destination, as well as it being one of the biggest off-road marathons in the UK, with the challenging route going through the South Downs National Park.

Russell Casey was the first GCR home in three hours 44 minutes 46 seconds, finishing an impressive 44th from a field of 2,200 runners.

Richard Somerset clocked 4:04:28, Nick Genever 4:47:31 while Johan Pries completed his first marathon in 5:16:50.

Fresh from the previous weekend's York Marathon, Kath Evans finished her month of running in aid of the Cavell Nurses Trust in 6:48:17 with Rebecca Lewis home in 8:11:33.

Russell Casey in action for Garden City Runners at the Beachy Head Marathon.Russell Casey in action for Garden City Runners at the Beachy Head Marathon.

Peter Jasko also completed 26.1 miles as he finished the Frankfurt Marathon in 3:29:57 despite battling multiple muscle cramps over the last 10km.

Among the 47 GCRs tackling a parkrun there were PBs for Alida Preis, Peter Sawk and Jennifer Williams.

