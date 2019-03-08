Annual charity tournament continues to be a delight for Orchard Tennis Club

The winning yellow team, captained by Adam Reid, of the 2019 Stuart West Charity Trophy at Orchard Tennis Club, Welwyn Garden City. Archant

An annual charity tournament continues to delight tennis players from Welwyn Garden City.

The Stuart West Charity Trophy honours the memory of a very popular member at Orchard Tennis Club while at the same time collecting money for a nominated charity.

This year that was the Teenage Cancer Trust with the Blakemere Road-based club raising £750, a total that was boosted by a successful golf day at Redbourn.

Now in its eighth year the tournament produced its usual high quality of action on the court

Four teams of eight players competed for the trophy which this year was claimed by the team captained by Adam Reid.

The other three teams were each skippered by members of Stuart's family, his wife sue and children James and Danielle.

Event organiser and Orchard president Dave Wesson was very pleased with how everything came together.

He said, "This event is my favourite in the Orchard calendar. It's a pleasure to arrange the tournament and see our members come together on court and raise much-needed funds for excellent charitable causes.

"The Teenage Cancer Trust does incredible work providing expert treatment and care to teenagers and young adults with cancer and we are delighted to be able to offer our support to them this year."