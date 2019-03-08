Strongman Ian Miller still breaking records and winning medals at Highland Games World Championships

Welwyn Garden City's Ian Miller took second overall at the Scottish Highland Games World Championship. Picture: KEVIN LINES Archant

Welwyn Garden City strongman Ian Miller was at it again as he picked up a sack full of medals at the Scottish Highland Games World Championships.

Held in Tucson, Arizona, the event was part of a larger celtic festival which attracted thousands of spectators.

And 85-year-old Miller took three golds and five silver medals to finish second overall in the over 80s age group.

The three wins came in weight for distance light and weight for distance heavy plus the light hammer.

He said: "There were over 400 competitors in all the age groups from 40 years of age to 85, both women and men.

"The competition was very close and I was only beaten into second place by less than five inches."

The event was marred though by thieves breaking into the event office and stealing all the medals.

Miller added: "I do not know what use special medals would be to anyone else but the competitors."