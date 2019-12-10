Advanced search

Hard work of Welwyn Wheelers volunteers repaid by strong rides at cyclo-cross championship

PUBLISHED: 12:43 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:43 10 December 2019

Joe Kiely (Welwyn Wheelers), Oli Stockwell (Flamme Rouge) and Max Bolton on the podium after the junior men's race at the Eastern & Central Region Cyclo-cross Championship, held at Stanborough Park.

Joe Kiely (Welwyn Wheelers), Oli Stockwell (Flamme Rouge) and Max Bolton on the podium after the junior men's race at the Eastern & Central Region Cyclo-cross Championship, held at Stanborough Park.

Archant

The hard work from the volunteers of Welwyn Wheelers to put on a fabulous Eastern & Central Region Cyclo-cross Championship was repaid by some excellent results from their talented squad.

A total of 430 riders took part in the Stanborough Park event across a number of age groups, ranging from eight up to 50 plus.

The course had to be set up on Saturday and then dismantled after the last race on Sunday.

Joe Kiely's battle with former team-mate Oli Stockwell in the junior men's race was the highlight, the latter taking the win ahead of Kiely with Archie Peet in eighth.

Ethan Storti was a winner in the U14 event with Millie Coleman claiming third girl.

In the junior girls' race Ellen Bennett rode well to finish third, the same position achieved by Daniel Elliott in the U10 race.

Leo Atkins was second U12 boy while Katie Alsopp and Isobel Beale took the top two places for the girls.

