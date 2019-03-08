Strong national performances for Welwyn Wheelers ahead of Assen trip

Welwyn Wheelers' Archie Peet was sixth in the National Road Race Championship. Picture: NATHANIEL ROSA Archant

Welwyn Wheelers may be gearing up for a trip to the Netherlands but they will travel with some good performances at national events.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A number of them had qualified for the British Cycling National Omnium final which was held at Manchester's velodrome.

Calum Moir was the star performer among them, finishing second in the U14 boys' event, and sister Iona made it a great day for the family with sixth in the U16 girls'.

The club were also represented at the British Cycling National Road Race Championship, held near Leighton Buzzard.

A breakaway group escaped the field which contained Archie Peet, the Welwyn man taking sixth in the final sprint.

Former Wheelers' Oli Stockwell and Joe Bennett finished in the bunch.

The Dutch trip will see 18 of the Wheelers' youth riders head to the seven-day International Youth Tour in Assen.