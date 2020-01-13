Storm Brendan plays havoc for the fleet of Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's latest round of races took place just as Storm Brendan began to buffet the UK.

And the lively conditions led to frequent changes of position in both races as boats capsized and recovered.

Annette Walter was the clear winner in both with Roger Morse runner-up on each occasion. Third place was a three-way tie between Patrick Rohart, David Lambert and Mike Caddy.

Some of the capsizes were quite spectacular. A particularly viscous gust put Shaun Smale in the water and the following boats were unable to avoid running over his mast and sail. He did not complete the second race.

The Personal Handicap competition ended with a tie for first as both Alex Shelley and Al Jose won one race and finished second.

Level in third place was Will Etherton and Caddy, these high handicapped helms duly rewarded for keeping going in challenging conditions.