School Sport: St John's Digswell win This Girl Can football tournament

PUBLISHED: 09:17 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:17 27 June 2019

St John's Digswell won a primary school football tournament as part of This Girl Can Week in Welwyn Hatfield

St John's Digswell won a primary school football tournament as part of This Girl Can Week in Welwyn Hatfield

St John's Digswell won a primary school football tournament to round off a successful This Girl Can Week for Welwyn Hatfield.

Commons Wood were runners-up at a primary school football tournament as part of This Girl Can Week in Welwyn Hatfield

More than 100 sport and exercise sessions took place all over the borough, encouraging girls and women to try something new or return to a former hobby.

The football competition took place at Monks Walk School, looking to inspire youngsters gripped by World Cup fever.

And Milan Johnston, sports partnership officer at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, said: ""I'd like to thank all our partners who worked hard to put on such a broad variety of sessions - from weightlifting to self-defence - there was something for all ages and abilities.

Brookmans Park were joint third at a primary school football tournament as part of This Girl Can Week in Welwyn Hatfield

"We're thrilled to have attracted so many women and girls to the sessions and hope it will have a lasting impact on their health and wellbeing for many years to come."

