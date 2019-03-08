School Sport: St John's Digswell win This Girl Can football tournament

St John's Digswell won a primary school football tournament to round off a successful This Girl Can Week for Welwyn Hatfield.

More than 100 sport and exercise sessions took place all over the borough, encouraging girls and women to try something new or return to a former hobby.

The football competition took place at Monks Walk School, looking to inspire youngsters gripped by World Cup fever.

And Milan Johnston, sports partnership officer at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, said: ""I'd like to thank all our partners who worked hard to put on such a broad variety of sessions - from weightlifting to self-defence - there was something for all ages and abilities.

"We're thrilled to have attracted so many women and girls to the sessions and hope it will have a lasting impact on their health and wellbeing for many years to come."