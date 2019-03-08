Advanced search

Spring sunshine sees Garden City Runners grab numerous podium places

PUBLISHED: 16:58 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:58 25 March 2019

Garden City Runners' Anne Henson receives her trophy at the Oakley 20.

Archant

There was plenty of spring sunshine at the weekend and a number of Garden City Runners had a spring in their step too as they racked up the podium places.

Garden City Runners' Robert Cartwright after the Hawkshead Hobble.Garden City Runners' Robert Cartwright after the Hawkshead Hobble.

Anne Henson and Neil Hume led the way at the Oakley 20 around the lanes of Bedfordshire, claiming the FV65 and MV40 trophies.

Garden City Runners' Becca Hayden (right) was second female at the Hawkshead Hobble 10K.Garden City Runners' Becca Hayden (right) was second female at the Hawkshead Hobble 10K.

Hume’s run saw him place fifth overall.

Garden City Runners relax after completing the 10K run at Lea Valley Run Fest.Garden City Runners relax after completing the 10K run at Lea Valley Run Fest.

Meanwhile Robert Cartwright was the winner of the Hawkshead Hobble 5K race, ran over a one-lap course around the Royal Veterinary College, while Becca Hayden was the second female in the 10K.

Garden City Runners' latest beginners group had their graduation run at Panshanger Parkrun.Garden City Runners' latest beginners group had their graduation run at Panshanger Parkrun.

She said: “It was a beautiful morning and so hot when we started at 10.45am that shorts and a vet were a must.

“It was a lovely cross country and hilly route through fields and woodlands, raising money for the Potters Bar Food Bank.”

Another big contingent travelled to Lea Valley Run Fest while the latest beginners’ group graduated in the usual style at Panshanger Parkrun.

