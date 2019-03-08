Spring sunshine sees Garden City Runners grab numerous podium places
PUBLISHED: 16:58 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:58 25 March 2019
There was plenty of spring sunshine at the weekend and a number of Garden City Runners had a spring in their step too as they racked up the podium places.
Anne Henson and Neil Hume led the way at the Oakley 20 around the lanes of Bedfordshire, claiming the FV65 and MV40 trophies.
Hume’s run saw him place fifth overall.
Meanwhile Robert Cartwright was the winner of the Hawkshead Hobble 5K race, ran over a one-lap course around the Royal Veterinary College, while Becca Hayden was the second female in the 10K.
She said: “It was a beautiful morning and so hot when we started at 10.45am that shorts and a vet were a must.
“It was a lovely cross country and hilly route through fields and woodlands, raising money for the Potters Bar Food Bank.”
Another big contingent travelled to Lea Valley Run Fest while the latest beginners’ group graduated in the usual style at Panshanger Parkrun.