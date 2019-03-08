Advanced search

Spot-on Abrey keeps his cool to help below-par Potters Bar remain top of the table

PUBLISHED: 09:00 06 November 2019

Potters Bar V Wisbech Town - Graham Abrey in action for Potters Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Potters Bar V Wisbech Town - Graham Abrey in action for Potters Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Potters Bar maintained their hold on top spot in East League Division One with a 4-3 win at lowly Wisbech.

Travelling with a 12-man squad after Harry Wilkinson's late withdrawal, Bar saw Jon Elms have an effort ruled out as the umpire had already awarded a short corner.

The hosts looked threatening on the counter-attack, but Chris Chittleborough remained composed, as Josh Edge, Hugh Kenny-Herbert and Ed Seamen helped snuff out most attacks.

Wisbech opened the scoring, though, from a well-worked attack as Ben Balmforth parried the first attempt but saw a follow-up hit Kenny-Herbert on the arm on the line.

The resulting penalty flick beat Balmforth's dive, but Bar were level two minutes later as Miles Tomkins won a short corner, with Ed Whybrow finding captain Mark Turpin for a simple deflction.

The half-time team talk focused on keeping a high work rate and Bar scored twice in quick succession after the restart to move 3-1 up.

After a well-timed transfer round the defence and out to Kenny-Herbert, he found Turpin who beat a defender and squared for Tom Clarke to fire under the keeper.

Clarke then threaded a through ball into the path of Turpin, whose shot was kicked out but found Tomkins, who sent it back across the D for Turpin net at the second attempt.

However, Wisbech replied with a pair of short corners to level matters and set up a tense last five minutes.

Bar produced a swift attack on the right and saw a shot saved by the keeper, with the ball reaching Simon Tenwick, who saw his stick knocked out of his hand by a Wisbech stick.

The umpires awarded a penalty flick and Graham Abrey calmly converted with three minutes left.

Wisbech went on the attack from the push back in search of a point, but Bar held firm as man of the match Whybrow maintained possession well. And although not at their best, Bar were able to claim a sixth win in seven outings to move three points clear of Bishop's Stortford at the summit.

Potters Bar: Balmforth, Seaman, Edge, Chittleborough, Kenney-Herbert, Abrey, Elms, Tenwick, Whybrow, Turpin, Tomkins, Clarke.

