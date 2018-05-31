Sporting flashback: Hatfield & Crusaders title charge aided by the full Gareth Wynne experience

Najib Haroon survives a shout from lain Golder in the match between Hatfield & Crusaders and Bentley Heath. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

While the country is gripped by fighting the coronavirus pandemic and sport shuts down as a consequence we are asking readers to send us their sporting memories. The first one is a fairly recent one and was a never to be forgotten afternoon at Hatfield & Crusaders Cricket Club.

Hatfield and Crusaders Cricket Club's Lewis Wynne. Picture: DANNY LOO Hatfield and Crusaders Cricket Club's Lewis Wynne. Picture: DANNY LOO

It took place just two season ago and was sent in by player Lewis Wynne, son of the H&C captain at the time Gareth.

The season was drawing to a close and the Ascots Lane-based club in Welwyn Garden City were closing in on the Herts Cricket League Division Five A title.

Lewis takes up the story.

He said: “My Dad had just returned to playing from an eye operation which he had earlier that season. We got to the second last game of the season needing 31 points to secure the league title.

Hatfield & Crusaders Cricket Club's Gareth and Lewis Wynne. Hatfield & Crusaders Cricket Club's Gareth and Lewis Wynne.

“We were playing Bentley Heath at home and had bowled them out for a competitive 193 but in the run chase it came down to us needing 25 to win off the final three overs and with nine wickets down.

“My 60-year-old Dad was in at number 11.

“The target reduced to 20 off two overs then 13 from the last six balls.

“The batsman on strike changed regularly in the last over and with the number 10 slogging a couple of boundaries it came down to four to win off the final two balls and my Dad on strike.

How we reported the victory for Hatfield & Crusaders over Bentley Heath back in August 2018. How we reported the victory for Hatfield & Crusaders over Bentley Heath back in August 2018.

“With the opening bowler back on, he decided to deliver a short-pitched ball but my Dad responded by sending a powerful pull-shot crashing into the fence.

“A pitch invasion shortly followed and the celebrations went on long in to the night.”

That still left the club one point short but the inevitable came with an early wicket in the final match.

The club almost made it back-to-back promotions last year too but just slipped out of contention late on.

They were due to start this season in Division Four A with an away trip to Northwood Town on May 9. That and the rest of the season has been put on hold for the moment.

n Got a memory of your own that you would like to share? We’d love to hear from you if so and hopefully it can put a smile on other people’s faces too. E-mail sport@whtimes.co.uk