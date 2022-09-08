Sport in England and Hertfordshire mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II hands over the Jules Rimet Trophy to England captain Bobby Moore in 1966. - Credit: PA

Sport has come together to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace announced at 6.30pm on Thursday that Her Majesty had died, beginning a period of national mourning.

English football's governing body, the FA, said: "We have sent our deepest condolences to our president, HRH The Duke of Cambridge and the whole of the Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

"We join our nation in mourning her loss."

Rick Parry, chair of the EFL, said: "The EFL was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

“Over a 70-year reign, Her Majesty proudly served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with distinction.

“The Queen had a keen interest in sport including football. Her Majesty attended numerous FA Cup Finals throughout her reign and was an advocate for our national sport through her many years of service.

“The Monarch was at Wembley Stadium in 1966 for perhaps our national game’s most famous moment to present captain Bobby Moore with the Jules Rimet Trophy after England beat West Germany to win the World Cup.

“On behalf of the League and its clubs, we join the rest of the nation and people across the world in mourning the passing of our Queen, Elizabeth II.

“The thoughts of everybody at the EFL and our clubs are with the Royal Family at this sad time for our country.”

He also addressed the question as to whether this weekend's fixtures will go ahead, and those for the next week or so.

He added: "Consideration in respect of EFL fixtures will be discussed with the Government and the wider sport sector during the period ahead and an appropriate announcement will be made at the earliest opportunity."

The RFU, head of rugby in England, said: "On behalf of the rugby union community in England, we offer our condolences to the whole Royal Family at this time.

"We are deeply grateful for Her Majesty’s support of our sport over many years, including serving as the RFU’s patron for 64 years, helping the Union to celebrate its centenary in 1971, her reception at Buckingham Palace after England won the Rugby World Cup in 2003, and honours bestowed on many of those who have served the game.

"Her Majesty earned the respect and affection of generations of rugby players and supporters here in the England and around the world."

Sir Bill Beaumont, chairman of World Rugby, added: "World Rugby joins the people of the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and all those around the globe in mourning the loss of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

"Her Majesty The Queen will be remembered as a much-loved, visionary monarch, who cared deeply about all people under her reign, and was an avid supporter of sport and its power to unite communities.

"Having presented the Webb Ellis Cup at the Rugby World Cup final in 1991 and 1999, and as patron of the RFU, Her Majesty The Queen will always have a special connection with our sport. She will be greatly missed.

"All our thoughts are with the Royal family, the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth at this incredibly sad time."

Clubs in Hertfordshire have also taken to their websites and social media to express their sorrow.

Stevenage Football Club said: "Everyone at the club is saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this difficult time."

St Albans City FC said: "Everyone at St Albans City Football Club extends their condolences to the Royal Family."

Welwyn Rugby Club said: "All at Welwyn RFC are saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family at this extremely sad and difficult time."

Herts Cricket said they were " deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II" while the sport's governing body, the ECB, said that "Friday's play between England and South Africa men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place."

They added: "For fixtures beyond Friday, updates will be provided in due course."