Sport to play a major role as WGC celebrates its centenary

The Petit Tour cycling event will return to Welwyn Garden City as part of the centenary celebrations. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

A new year means a new decade only for most but for Welwyn Garden City it promises to be one to remember as the town celebrates its 100th birthday - and sport will be leading the way.

Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) will be one of the sides contesting a special tournament as part of Welwyn Garden City's centenary celebrations. Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) will be one of the sides contesting a special tournament as part of Welwyn Garden City's centenary celebrations.

You name it - if it is played or contested in the garden city then the likelihood is it will feature in the lengthy list of events to honour the centenary.

Sport dominates the programme with some of the highlights being the return of the Petit Tour cycle races in the town centre, a year-long bowls tournament featuring clubs from the town and a rugby match between teams from the two garden cities, Welwyn and Letchworth.

The official week of sport takes place between June 27 and July 6 but there are plenty more things in the mix too including football, tennis, orienteering, athletics and badminton, ensuring that there will be something for all, young, old, boy and girl, to watch or even participate in.

This is not an exhaustive list by any means and events will be added as the year moves on.

More details will be available in due course and contact the clubs if you want to get involved.

Happy birthday WGC.

February 1: Orienteering for all (hosted by Garden City Orienteers)

February 16: Love Welwyn Garden City 10K at Stanborough Park

March 7: Orienteering for all (hosted by Garden City Orienteers)

March 22: Welwyn Half Marathon at Stanborough Park

April-September: Centenary Bowling Tournament (featuring Parkside, WGC, Welwyn, Shire Park (Tewin), Hatfield and De Havilland bowls clubs)

April-September: Centenary Golf Tournament (featuring WGC, Mill Green, Panshanger and Brocket Hall golf clubs)

April 4: Orienteering for all (hosted by Garden City Orienteers)

April 18: Centenary Tennis Tournament at Dellcott Tennis Club

April-May: Omnium cycling at Gosling Sports Park (hosted by Welwyn Wheelers)

May 2: Orienteering for all (hosted by Garden City Orienteers)

May 16: Centenary Tennis Tournament at Digswell Tennis Club

May 23: Centenary rugby match between Welwyn and Letchworth Garden City at Welwyn Rugby Club

May 24: Herts Tri-Spring Triathlon at Stanborough Park

May 24-25: Youth Football Tournament at Welwyn Garden City Football Club

June-July: Badminton tournaments at Gosling Sports Park (hosted by DK Way Badminton Academy)

June: Martial Arts competitions and displays throughout the month at Ridgeway Academy (hosted by Bushin Martial Arts)

June 10: Centenary Secondary School Games at Gosling Sports Park

June 13: Touch Rugby Competition at Welwyn Rugby Club (part of the JOCA Festival)

June 13-14: Panshanger Football Club tournament at Moneyhole Playing Fields

June 14: Centenary Map Challenge (hosted by Garden City Orienteers)

June 14: Junior Cricket Festival Day at Hatfield Hyde Cricket Club

June 15: Schools Golf Tournament at WGC Golf Club

June 16: Orienteering Street Race (hosted by Garden City Orienteers)

June 19-21: Centenary Gymnastics Competition at Valdez Gymnastics

June 20: Centenary Tennis Tournament at Orchard Tennis Club

June 21: Centurion Triathlon at Stanborough Lakes

June 23: Orienteering Street Race (hosted by Garden City Orienteers)

June 27: Sailing regatta at Stanborough Lakes (hosted by WGC Sailing Club)

June 28: Le Petit Tour Cycling Festival (hosted by Welwyn Wheelers)

June 28: Centenary 20.20km Athletics Race (hosted by Garden City Runners and Herts Phoenix Athletics Club)

June 29-July 3: School's Week of Sport (various primary and secondary school venues)

June 29-July 3: Pop-Lacrosse Tournament at various schools (hosted by Welwyn Lacrosse Club)

June 30: Orienteering Street Race (hosted by Garden City Orienteers)

July 1: Centenary cricket match - WGC v Letchworth

July 5: Dragon boat racing at Stanborough Lakes for businesses

July 6: Dragon boat racing at Stanborough Lakes for schools

July 7: Orienteering Street Race (hosted by Garden City Orienteers)

July 10: Centenary Primary School Games at Gosling Sports Park

July 12: Mini Volleyball Tournament at Moneyhole Playing Fields (hosted by Welwyn Hatfield Volleyball Club)

July 19: Tri-team T20 Cricket Competition at WGC Cricket Club

August 29-30: Youth Football Tournament (hosted by Welwyn Pegasus Football Club)

September 5: Orienteering for all (hosted by Garden City Orienteers)

September 5-6: Netball Festival at Stanborough School

September 12: Swimming Gala at Hitchin (hosted by Welwyn Garden Swimming Club)

September 19: Mini Tennis Tournament at Gosling Tennis Club

October 3: Orienteering for all (hosted by Garden City Orienteers)

October 11: Cyclo-cross at Stanborough Park (hosted by Welwyn Wheelers)

November 7: Orienteering for all (hosted by Garden City Orienteers)

November 15: British Orienteering Schools Championship

December 6: Cyclo-cross at Stanborough Park (hosted by Welwyn Wheelers)