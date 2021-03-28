News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Sports clubs across Welwyn Hatfield encouraged to apply for COVID-19 restart funding

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 7:15 AM March 28, 2021   
Sports clubs and organisations across Welwyn Hatfield are being encouraged to apply for funding to help with their return from government restrictions.

Sport England's return to play fund offers grants from £300 up to £10,000 to support the immediate challenges sport and physical activity groups have to deal with in providing COVID-19 safe environments.

The grants can be used for such things as the cost of running an activity for smaller groups than usual or having correct hygiene or safety equipment.

There are also awards of up to £50,000 from Sport England’s community asset fund to help adapt and open important places and spaces.

Milan Johnston of Welwyn Hatfield Council, said: “It’s been a tough year for the borough’s sports clubs and groups. They are a vital part of our community so we’re encouraging them to look at the funding that’s available to help them get back up and running safely.

“We can also offer support with their applications to Sport England. Please email sport@welhat.gov.uk.”

Applications are open until June 30 and for more information on the funding available go to www.sportengland.org/how-we-can-help

