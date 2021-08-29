Taylor-made result against Hertford Town keeps Welwyn Garden City unbeaten

Published: 10:47 AM August 29, 2021

Callum Taylor grabbed the only goal of the game as Welwyn Garden City beat Hertford Town 1-0 in the Southern League Division One Central. - Credit: DANNY LOO

The biggest crowd of the day in Southern League Division One Central saw Welwyn Garden City maintain their unbeaten start to the year with a derby victory over Hertford Town.

Callum Taylor got the only goal of the game, nine minutes from time, as 245 spectators arrived at Herns Lane.

The hosts just about shaded the eagerly-anticipated clash which was as nip and tuck at times as you would expect from a derby.

And because of the scrappy nature at times, it was devoid of chances in the early going.

Hertford's Brad Empsom almost turned a low Elliot Bailey cross into his own net before clearing at the second attempt while a Jordan Watson effort lacked any real power allowing an easy claim for visiting goalkeeper Luke Mewitt.

Hertford's best chance fell to wideman Ben Weyman but his effort, though well-struck, lacked direction to trouble City's Charlie Crowley.

A clever chip over the WGC wall by player-manager Ben Herd forced Crowley to smother the ball as Jacob Samber-Richards closed in.

Jordan Kinoshi had the first-half's best chance with a jinking run into the box but his effort flew an inch or so too high, skimming the top of the net on the way over.

The second half was brighter though and the introduction of Matty Campbell-Mhlope helped put the home side on the front foot.

He stung the palms of Mewitt with a crisp drive after cleverly side-stepping and turning in one movement and manager Nick Ironton also threw Jordan Balogun, a new signing from Berkhamsted, and soon-to-be match-winner Taylor into the fray.

Campbell-Mhlope and Hertford sub Kit Brown then traded shots that were too high before Taylor had his moment.

A long ball out of defence from Crowley got to Kinoshi and after beating two defenders he slid the ball into Taylor whose low drive found the gap.

Hertford could have snatched a draw in injury time with two glorious chances.

Lee Close had to clear off the line after a clearance from Crowley struck a Hertford forward and bounced towards goal, and then an unmarked Brown headed a cross into the ground and over the crossbar,

A test of Welwyn's title and promotion credentials comes on Monday when they head to league leaders Berkhamsted.

WGC: Charlie Crowley, Joe Bennett (Jordan Balogun), Charlie Payne, Jess Walklin, Jay Rolfe, Lee Close, Ben Spaul (Callum Taylor), Jordan Kinoshi, Elliot Bailey, Dave Keenleyside, Jordon Watson (Matty Campbell-Mhlope)