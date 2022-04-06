Stunning goals a delight but star man George more content with the confidence built by Welwyn

George Ironton was just as happy with the Welwyn's performance than his own wonder strikes. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

A five-star show from Welwyn Garden City brought an unexpected problem for those looking ahead to the end of year awards - which strike would be named goal of the season?

Four of the five in the 5-0 win over Biggleswade at Herns Lane were sensational efforts. George Ironton got two of them and Ryan Doherty and Matty Campbell-Mhlope one each, while even the odd one out, a header from Lee Close, wasn't too shabby either.

Ironton's second was one that definitely caught the eye and the midfielder was delighted not only with that but with what the win might mean for the Southern League Division One Central play-off challenging Citizens.

"You don’t score many of them," he said with a smile. "It wasn’t a bad strike, I caught it well and luckily it went in the top corner.

"But there were other good finishes. Matty’s was a good finish but at this stage of the season, it was good to get a result like that.

"We have four games left and we just have to try and win them all and finish as high as we can."

Ironton was the undoubted man of the match for a superb midfield display which helped lift City to third in the table and needing eight points from the last four games to guarantee their spot in the post-season showdown.

But he was also pleased with the way Welwyn responded to losing for the first time in 19 games, a disappointing 2-1 defeat at AFC Dunstable on Saturday.

He said: "When you don’t play well in the last match, there is always a bit of apprehension coming into the next one.

"[Manager and dad Nick] wanted a reaction and he got one.

"From the first minute we pressed hard and worked hard, they are the basics, and you earn the right to play and that’s what we did.

"The work rate comes first and that is probably something we didn’t have against Dunstable.

"We didn’t get it down and we probably got bullied for one of the first times this season.

"But it was a great reaction [against Biggleswade].

"We seemed a lot more fluid, we pressed a lot more as a team, kept hold of the ball better and there were some good finishes.

"When you score a few goals and go in 3-0 up at half-time, you can play with a bit of freedom.

"Everyone had confidence again, we got it down and created more chances. We should really have scored more goals and it was a good result.

"It was a good all-round performance and it gives us confidence going into Saturday."

That is another game at home with league leaders Bedford Town the visitors

Ironton though says the squad are ready for the test.

He said: "They are a physical team, they dominate others but they can also play a bit.

"But we just have to worry about ourselves and if we play like we did against Biggleswade, we have every chance of winning."