Talented young golfer Sophia Fullbrook gets call-up for England U16s ahead of Irish adventure

Published: 4:46 PM September 26, 2021

St Albans' Sophia Fullbrook, who plays for Brocket Hall Golf Club, has been selected for England U16s to take on Ireland. - Credit: Submitted

A young Hertfordshire golfer has been included in England's junior squad to take on Ireland in an international challenge.

Sophia Fullbrook from St Albans, who now plays out of Brocket Hall, is part of the 12-strong squad who will head to Douglas Golf Club in Cork next month for the U16 game.

It will be her first involvement in the national set-up.

Jenny Henderson, assistant women’s performance manager, said: “After a difficult few seasons for players in this age group with schedule cancellations and lack of playing opportunities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s great to head back out on course to support a squad at the start of their international careers.

“For many on this team it will be their first time representing England but I know they will bring a will to learn, the passion to compete and an infectious team spirit.”

Men’s performance manager Stephen Burnett added: “The autumn international against Ireland U16s has always been a keenly fought battle marking the end of the annual England junior match schedule and we expect this year to be no different, especially on Irish soil."