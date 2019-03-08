Silverstone triumph for WGC racer David Kempton boosts BMW Championship hopes

Welwyn Garden City's David Kempton took the win in race two of the Silverstone round of the BMW Car Club Championship. Archant

Welwyn Garden City's David Kempton took one of the biggest wins of his career as he claimed race two in the Silverstone round of the BMW Car Club Championship.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Welwyn Garden City's David Kempton took the win in race two of the Silverstone round of the BMW Car Club Championship. Welwyn Garden City's David Kempton took the win in race two of the Silverstone round of the BMW Car Club Championship.

The 52-year-old now believes he is in a perfect place to attack for the overall title after moving up to fourth in the standings.

He said: "This win is especially for all my sponsors AAWoods, Orton Escalators and Lifts, SMH Direct-Ins and Redbox Global.

"It's been a difficult start to the season, with engine and mechanical issues as it is a brand-new car but we are now sorted and back on track.

"I just want to thank my team for all their hard work that's now starting to pay off.

David Kempton in action at the Silverstone round of the BMW Car Club Championship. Picture: JON ELSEY David Kempton in action at the Silverstone round of the BMW Car Club Championship. Picture: JON ELSEY

"We are an established front running car now and it's just a matter of more hard work to keep it there."

He had arrived at the Northamptonshire track quietly confident after a day of testing with his DK Power team and a good set up ready for qualifying.

He put the car in fifth place for race one but after a great start, he was upto second after three corners behind Rick Kerry.

He couldn't get close to the V8 one series car but stayed where he was for a good finish.

David Kempton in action at the Silverstone round of the BMW Car Club Championship. David Kempton in action at the Silverstone round of the BMW Car Club Championship.

The top six had their grid positions for race two drawn out the hat with Kempton picked in fourth.

The big hope for Kempton was to get ahead of Kerry early on and then hold him off for the remainder of the race.

And when the lights went out, another strong start again put him into second again and into a three-way battle with the ex-British Touring Car driver Kerry and a former Northern Saloons Champion Mike Cutt.

Kerry overtook the pair on lap five after finding a great piece of slipstream down the Hangar Straight but in the very next corner Kempton came up the inside of both to take the lead.

And despite lap after lap of attacks from Kerry, the WGC-man held on to win by just 0.37 seconds.

He said: "I saw the tiniest of gaps and went for the move but then I just couldn't shake him off.

"I knew it would be hard but I also knew where to defend his attacks.

"Fortunately I was more nimble in the twisty bits to pull out enough to get me onto the straight to defend.

"What a great race."