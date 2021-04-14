Grand offer from Shire Park Tewin Bowls Club as they get ready to open the doors
- Credit: SHIRE PARK BC
Final preparations are under way for the return of bowls to Shire Park (Tewin) Bowls Club - and they include a generous offer to bowlers.
The School Lane-based club will re-open their doors on Saturday after a difficult 12 months but the excitement levels are already growing exponentially.
Maintenance of the green by the dedicated team and their helpers is all but done and officials at the Tewin club are now turning their attention to dates and events.
All plans remain subject to COVID-19 guidelines but the clubhouse will open properly on May 21 and there are open days, where members of the public are invited to turn up and give the sport a try, set for the late bank holiday weekend in May.
A spokesman said: "The club is very friendly and welcoming and as an incentive to both new and current members, a year’s free membership is being offered."
For those interested in joining the club or going to one of the open days, call Rob Kenway on 07552 780 236 or email robinsnest.kenway1@yahoo.com
Alternatively, ring Gus Edwards on 07946 314 150 or email drgusedwards@yahoo.co.uk
