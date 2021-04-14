News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Grand offer from Shire Park Tewin Bowls Club as they get ready to open the doors

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:15 AM April 14, 2021   
Shire Park (Tewin) Bowls Club is ready to open the doors for a new season

Shire Park (Tewin) Bowls Club is ready to open the doors for a new season. - Credit: SHIRE PARK BC

Final preparations are under way for the return of bowls to Shire Park (Tewin) Bowls Club - and they include a generous offer to bowlers.

The School Lane-based club will re-open their doors on Saturday after a difficult 12 months but the excitement levels are already growing exponentially. 

Shire Park (Tewin) Bowls Club prepare the green

Plenty work has been done to get the green at Shire Park (Tewin) Bowls Club ready for the new season. - Credit: SHIRE PARK BC

Maintenance of the green by the dedicated team and their helpers is all but done and officials at the Tewin club are now turning their attention to dates and events. 

All plans remain subject to COVID-19 guidelines but the clubhouse will open properly on May 21 and there are open days, where members of the public are invited to turn up and give the sport a try, set for the late bank holiday weekend in May. 

A spokesman said: "The club is very friendly and welcoming and as an incentive to both new and current members, a year’s free membership is being offered." 

For those interested in joining the club or going to one of the open days, call Rob Kenway on 07552 780 236 or email robinsnest.kenway1@yahoo.com

Alternatively, ring Gus Edwards on 07946 314 150 or email drgusedwards@yahoo.co.uk 

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘It’s been a great day!’ - Businesses and customers delight as shops, hairdressers and pubs reopen
  2. 2 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  3. 3 Mass participation 10K test event in Hatfield Park postponed and new venue being sought
  1. 4 Clinic launched at sports village to help 'long COVID' sufferers
  2. 5 Residents urged to comment on Wheat Quarter proposals
  3. 6 Care home resident celebrates 102nd birthday
  4. 7 Shoppers encouraged to stay safe as lockdown eases
  5. 8 'Dangerous' man imprisoned for sexual assault in Hatfield
  6. 9 Michael Bublé's Hatfield concert postponed until July 2022
  7. 10 Brookmans Park pub celebrates welcoming back visitors on April 12
Bowls

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A schematic CGI of the proposed Hertswood Studios film and TV studios.

Film

Plans for 'largest film studio in the UK' revealed for Herts

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
CEO and trustee Lynn Whitnall at Paradise Wildlife Park.

Video

From 'the worst zoo in the UK' to popular Paradise Wildlife Park

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Boarded up: 22 Parkway in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nina Morgan

JD Wetherspoons lists building in town centre for sale

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Faraz Bucha court fine

Rogue landlord hit with record £90,000 fine for safety failings

Dan Mountney

person
Comments powered by Disqus