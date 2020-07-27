Advanced search

Shire Park Bowls Club enjoying having their green and clubhouse back in business

PUBLISHED: 09:21 27 July 2020

Shire Park (Tewin) Bowls Club have had their green and clubhouse open for a couple of weeks now.

The rain showers over the weekend may have been the only clouds over the rainbow at Shire Park Bowls Club – a club simply delighted to be back playing this summer.

Like others they were forced into shutting the gates when the virus hit but having taken their time once the green light was given to re-open, they are now reaping the benefits.

Graham Edwards of the Tewin based club said: “The green has been open for a couple of weeks now and despite the normal green maintenance team being reduced by people shielding, Rob Kenway has done a magnificent job, assisted by David Williams, to get the green and surrounds ready.

“The green looks in excellent condition and Bowls England health and safety rules are being followed.

“This restricts some play but the green is open to members for roll ups.

“The bar, manned by Mike Howe, has also opened on Friday evenings and Sunday lunchtime. Again, Bowls England rules are being followed with hand sanitisers available and social-distanced seating and registration of attendees in place.”

Anyone interested in joining Shire Park should contact Rob Kenway on 07552 780 236 or email robinsnest.kenway1@yahoo.com

