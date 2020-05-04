Shire Park Tewin Bowls Club flying the flag for NHS workers

Shire Park Tewin Bowls Club are showing their support for the NHS workers by raising the club's flag every Thursday. Archant

To coincide with the clap for carers Shire Park Tewin Bowls Club are showing their own support for the NHS workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Secretary Robin Kenway is raising the club’s flag every Thursday and will continue to do so until the end of the current crisis.

Social distancing means Kenway is looking after the green by himself at present.

Like other bowls clubs the Tewin-based outfit has seen its season suspended with all competition and events on hold.

It is making them pine for the long hot days of summer seen last season.

A spokesman for the club said: “All the clubs need as much publicity and support as possible if we are to survive in some form or other in the future.”

Bowls England have cancelled all domestic competitions for the year but have said they will be “providing support and advice to clubs and county associations, including plans for a proposed Festival of Bowls later in the year”.