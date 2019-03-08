Advanced search

Shire Park Bowls Club get new season under way at Tewin

PUBLISHED: 06:06 02 May 2019

Archant

Shire Park Bowls Club opened their new season in glorious sunshine - although it was tinged with sadness following the death of president Fred Goodege’s wife Valerie.

Four rinks of triples were played and although the final result did not matter the award of top rink went to May Churchill, Imelda Handley and Laura Hastings.

The midweek match away to Holtwhites in Enfield though was played in much cooler and windier conditions and it saw Shire Park lose on all four rinks.

Shire Park are hosting an open day at their Tewin green on Saturday between 11am and 4pm.

This will give people a taster session of what bowls and the club is like.

Flat-soled shoes or trainers are required but everything else will be provided and dress code is casual.

Email torviscus@hotmail.com or call Liz Edwards on 01707 323785 for details.

