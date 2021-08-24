News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Rollercoaster week for Shire Park Bowls Club with wins and losses

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:45 AM August 24, 2021   
Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) struggled for consistency in their latest week of matches.

It was an up and down week for Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) which started with a win and ended in defeat.

They opened with a good win in the St Albans & District fours for Gus Edwards, Ian Kirsch Fred Goodege and Mike Howe at home to a strong Potters Bar team but they followed that up with a defeat in the SADBA Triples League.

Things improved again at the weekend with an 81-71 win over North Mymms, thanks to the top rink of Imelda Handley, Ali Hamed and skip Martin Reeve winning by 12 shots, and they continued that positivity in the Welwyn Hatfield League at home to Parkside, claiming six points in a 36-24 success.

Handley, David Williams and Edwards were the top rink there.

However, it was a disappointing end to the week in the East Herts League at home to Hertford.

The rink of Peter Bendell, Robin Bramson and skip Goodege won 16-15 but they were the only two points gained in a heavy defeat.

Bowls
Tewin News

