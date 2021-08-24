Rollercoaster week for Shire Park Bowls Club with wins and losses
- Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA
It was an up and down week for Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) which started with a win and ended in defeat.
They opened with a good win in the St Albans & District fours for Gus Edwards, Ian Kirsch Fred Goodege and Mike Howe at home to a strong Potters Bar team but they followed that up with a defeat in the SADBA Triples League.
Things improved again at the weekend with an 81-71 win over North Mymms, thanks to the top rink of Imelda Handley, Ali Hamed and skip Martin Reeve winning by 12 shots, and they continued that positivity in the Welwyn Hatfield League at home to Parkside, claiming six points in a 36-24 success.
Handley, David Williams and Edwards were the top rink there.
However, it was a disappointing end to the week in the East Herts League at home to Hertford.
The rink of Peter Bendell, Robin Bramson and skip Goodege won 16-15 but they were the only two points gained in a heavy defeat.
Most Read
- 1 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 2 Ant and Dec's new ITV game show recruiting contestants from Hertfordshire
- 3 Teenager dies after serious moped crash near Potters Bar
- 4 Council could face more housing pressure from relocating Londoners
- 5 Slam Dunk Festival 2021: Stage set times announced for Hatfield Park
- 6 A1(M) closed in both directions as police attend bridge incident
- 7 First flight since Covid proves a daunting prospect
- 8 Classic Ibiza concert's triumphant return as revellers enjoy dance event in Hatfield Park
- 9 Five hospitalised after suspected heroin overdoses
- 10 Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban invasion to receive support in Hertsmere