Welwyn Garden City Golf Club announce former Centurion Club and Grove man as new professional

Published: 12:12 PM February 10, 2021

Welwyn Garden City Golf Club have a new professional in the shape of Shaun Collins. - Credit: CASEY GUTTERIDGE

Welwyn Garden City Golf Club have announced Shaun Collins as their new professional.

Collins arrives at the Mannicotts-based club with plenty of experience.

He is PGA qualified with a foundation degree in golf management and time spent at clubs such as Centurion Club, The Grove and Hadley Wood.

In a short video posted on social media, he said: "I am grateful for the opportunity and excited to get going .

"I can’t wait to meet everyone in person and I know times are tough right now but I’m sure golf is going to come out the other side better than ever before.

"Stay safe and I look forward to welcoming you into the pro-shop soon."

He also said he would be sending out a questionnaire to "help me understand the membership base better" as well as hosting a Zoom call to explain his "plans and vision for the future".