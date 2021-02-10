Welwyn Garden City Golf Club announce former Centurion Club and Grove man as new professional
- Credit: CASEY GUTTERIDGE
Welwyn Garden City Golf Club have announced Shaun Collins as their new professional.
Collins arrives at the Mannicotts-based club with plenty of experience.
He is PGA qualified with a foundation degree in golf management and time spent at clubs such as Centurion Club, The Grove and Hadley Wood.
In a short video posted on social media, he said: "I am grateful for the opportunity and excited to get going .
"I can’t wait to meet everyone in person and I know times are tough right now but I’m sure golf is going to come out the other side better than ever before.
"Stay safe and I look forward to welcoming you into the pro-shop soon."
He also said he would be sending out a questionnaire to "help me understand the membership base better" as well as hosting a Zoom call to explain his "plans and vision for the future".
