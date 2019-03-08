Win number two for in-form Brocket Hall golfer Todd Clements

Todd Clements of Brocket Hall Golf Club won his second PGA EuroPro title of the season. Picture: PGA EUROPRO TOUR Archant

Todd Clements claimed his second PGA EuroPro Tour title of the season after a nervy finish at Macdonald Hill Valley.

The Brocket Hall Golf Club pro was a few strokes back at the start of the day but made ground with five birdies, including two on the tricky 16th and 17th holes to give himself a one-shot advantage with Richard Mansell and Mitch Waite still on the course.

The lead had changed hands for most of the day but Clements finally took the win after Waite found the deep rough on 16 and Mansell bogeyed the last to miss out on a play-off.

It continues Clements' great form which included a third on the Challenge Tour last week.

He said: "I'm thoroughly enjoying playing at the moment, just being out there doing my thing.

"I'm playing pretty solid golf and so far it's paid dividends after two great weeks and results

"I'll keep pushing on and raising the bar."