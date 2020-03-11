News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Big numbers greet second orienteering event of the Welwyn Garden City centenary celebrations

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:27 PM March 11, 2020    Updated: 9:08 PM November 3, 2020
The Cochrane family at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second in the WGC 100 celebrations.

The Cochrane family at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second in the WGC 100 celebrations.

The second orienteering event of the WGC 100 celebrations attracted big numbers.

Father and son, Rob and Ben Casserley at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second in the WGC

Father and son, Rob and Ben Casserley at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second in the WGC 100 celebrations.

Over 170 participants, with ages ranging from five to 75, took part over five different courses at Mardley Heath.

Nigel Quinton at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second in the WGC 100 celebrations. Pictu

Nigel Quinton at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second in the WGC 100 celebrations.

They covered all levels of fitness and ability and while some walked and others ran, they all had to use a map to find control points on their course.

Dave Allard at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second in the WGC 100 celebrations. Pictur

Dave Allard at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second in the WGC 100 celebrations.

David Roome was the winner on the long course, four minutes ahead of David Frampton whose daughter Tegan won the next course by just one minute.

There was plenty of fun at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second of the WGC 100 celebrati

There was plenty of fun at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second of the WGC 100 celebrations.

Winners on the junior courses were Alice Soulsby, George Critchley and Bella Smith.

Nigel Quinton at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second in the WGC 100 celebrations. Pictu

Nigel Quinton at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second in the WGC 100 celebrations.

Series co-ordinator Hedley Calderbank said: 'It was good to see such a mix of people from first timers to serious runners all enjoying themselves.

There was plenty of fun at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second of the WGC 100 celebrati

There was plenty of fun at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second of the WGC 100 celebrations.

'We hope to see them again as well as more newcomers at our events throughout 2020. All are in WGC or nearby.'

There was plenty of fun at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second of the WGC 100 celebrati

There was plenty of fun at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second of the WGC 100 celebrations.

The next event is on April 4 at Panshanger Park.

There was plenty of fun at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second of the WGC 100 celebrati

There was plenty of fun at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second of the WGC 100 celebrations.

There was plenty of fun at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second of the WGC 100 celebrati

There was plenty of fun at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second of the WGC 100 celebrations.

Rob Casserley at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second in the WGC 100 celebrations. Pictu

Rob Casserley at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second in the WGC 100 celebrations.

The seventh Welwyn Garden City Guides at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second in the WGC

The seventh Welwyn Garden City Guides at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second in the WGC 100 celebrations.

Hedley Calderbank, Simon Errington and Helen Errington at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the

Hedley Calderbank, Simon Errington and Helen Errington at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second in the WGC 100 celebrations.

There was plenty of fun at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second of the WGC 100 celebrati

There was plenty of fun at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second of the WGC 100 celebrations.

