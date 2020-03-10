Big numbers greet second orienteering event of the Welwyn Garden City centenary celebrations

The Cochrane family at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second in the WGC 100 celebrations. Picture: PAUL HAJISAVVI Archant

The second orienteering event of the WGC 100 celebrations attracted big numbers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Father and son, Rob and Ben Casserley at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second in the WGC 100 celebrations. Picture: PAUL HAJISAVVI Father and son, Rob and Ben Casserley at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second in the WGC 100 celebrations. Picture: PAUL HAJISAVVI

Over 170 participants, with ages ranging from five to 75, took part over five different courses at Mardley Heath.

Nigel Quinn at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second in the WGC 100 celebrations. Picture: PAUL HAJISAVVI Nigel Quinn at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second in the WGC 100 celebrations. Picture: PAUL HAJISAVVI

They covered all levels of fitness and ability and while some walked and others ran, they all had to use a map to find control points on their course.

Dave Allard at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second in the WGC 100 celebrations. Picture: PAUL HAJISAVVI Dave Allard at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second in the WGC 100 celebrations. Picture: PAUL HAJISAVVI

David Roome was the winner on the long course, four minutes ahead of David Frampton whose daughter Tegan won the next course by just one minute.

There was plenty of fun at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second of the WGC 100 celebrations. Picture: PAUL HAJISAVVI There was plenty of fun at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second of the WGC 100 celebrations. Picture: PAUL HAJISAVVI

Winners on the junior courses were Alice Soulsby, George Critchley and Bella Smith.

Nigel Quinn at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second in the WGC 100 celebrations. Picture: PAUL HAJISAVVI Nigel Quinn at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second in the WGC 100 celebrations. Picture: PAUL HAJISAVVI

Series co-ordinator Hedley Calderbank said: 'It was good to see such a mix of people from first timers to serious runners all enjoying themselves.

There was plenty of fun at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second of the WGC 100 celebrations. Picture: PAUL HAJISAVVI There was plenty of fun at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second of the WGC 100 celebrations. Picture: PAUL HAJISAVVI

'We hope to see them again as well as more newcomers at our events throughout 2020. All are in WGC or nearby.'

There was plenty of fun at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second of the WGC 100 celebrations. Picture: PAUL HAJISAVVI There was plenty of fun at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second of the WGC 100 celebrations. Picture: PAUL HAJISAVVI

The next event is on April 4 at Panshanger Park.