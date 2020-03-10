Advanced search

Big numbers greet second orienteering event of the Welwyn Garden City centenary celebrations

PUBLISHED: 12:27 11 March 2020

The Cochrane family at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second in the WGC 100 celebrations. Picture: PAUL HAJISAVVI

The second orienteering event of the WGC 100 celebrations attracted big numbers.

Father and son, Rob and Ben Casserley at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second in the WGC 100 celebrations. Picture: PAUL HAJISAVVIFather and son, Rob and Ben Casserley at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second in the WGC 100 celebrations. Picture: PAUL HAJISAVVI

Over 170 participants, with ages ranging from five to 75, took part over five different courses at Mardley Heath.

They covered all levels of fitness and ability and while some walked and others ran, they all had to use a map to find control points on their course.

David Roome was the winner on the long course, four minutes ahead of David Frampton whose daughter Tegan won the next course by just one minute.

Winners on the junior courses were Alice Soulsby, George Critchley and Bella Smith.

Series co-ordinator Hedley Calderbank said: 'It was good to see such a mix of people from first timers to serious runners all enjoying themselves.

'We hope to see them again as well as more newcomers at our events throughout 2020. All are in WGC or nearby.'

The next event is on April 4 at Panshanger Park.

